No Fireworks This Diwali As Delhi Govt Imposes Ban on Crackers Till January 1

New Delhi: Anticipating a rise in pollution levels as winter approaches, the Delhi government on Monday imposed an immediate ban on the production, storage, sale and use of firecrackers across the city, effective till January 1. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai made the announcement and urged Delhi residents to support the government's efforts to curb air pollution.

In a tweet, Rai said, "In view of the increasing pollution in winter, a ban has been imposed on the production, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers from today till January 1."

"The Delhi government has issued instructions regarding the ban, and we request the cooperation of all Delhiites," he added. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued detailed instructions to ensure the effective implementation of the ban.