ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Govt Forms 'Committees' To Bring Pollution Under Control At 13 'Hotspots'

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the committees will be headed by the deputy commissioners of the Municipal Corporation of the national capital.

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Delhi Govt Forms 'Committees' To Bring Pollution Under Control At 13 'Hotspots'
File Photo of Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the government has formed a coordination committee each to identify and mitigate local sources of pollution at 13 locations in the city stifled with "very poor" air.

Rai at a press conference said that while the whole of Delhi is breathing 'poor' air, it is particularly 'very poor' at 13 hotspots, where the Air Quality Index has crossed 300.

Narela, Bawana, Mundka, Wazirpur, Rohini, R K Puram, Okhla, Jahangirpuri, Anand Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Mayapuri, and Dwarka Sector-8 have been identified as these 13 places.

Rai said the committees will be headed by the deputy commissioners of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. He added that DPCC engineers are also designated at all hotspots and they will submit daily reports to a 'Pollution War Room'.

Dust has been identified as one of the major factors at 13 hotspots for 300-plus AQI, he said, adding, that 80 mobile anti-smog guns have been deployed to bring the air dust down in these areas.

New Delhi: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the government has formed a coordination committee each to identify and mitigate local sources of pollution at 13 locations in the city stifled with "very poor" air.

Rai at a press conference said that while the whole of Delhi is breathing 'poor' air, it is particularly 'very poor' at 13 hotspots, where the Air Quality Index has crossed 300.

Narela, Bawana, Mundka, Wazirpur, Rohini, R K Puram, Okhla, Jahangirpuri, Anand Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Mayapuri, and Dwarka Sector-8 have been identified as these 13 places.

Rai said the committees will be headed by the deputy commissioners of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. He added that DPCC engineers are also designated at all hotspots and they will submit daily reports to a 'Pollution War Room'.

Dust has been identified as one of the major factors at 13 hotspots for 300-plus AQI, he said, adding, that 80 mobile anti-smog guns have been deployed to bring the air dust down in these areas.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

POLLUTION TO CONTROL AT 13 HOTSPOTSDELHI GOPAL RAI POLLUTION HOTSPOTS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

From Sunglasses To Morning Walk, EAM Jaishankar Blends Diplomacy With Style In Islamabad

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Born in England, Now Heading J&K In Its New Avatar: Who Is Omar Abdullah?

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.