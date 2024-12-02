ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Govt Extends Rs 10 Lakh Health Cover To 3,330 More Lawyers

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday extended its Rs 10 lakh health insurance coverage to 3,330 new lawyers in the city under the Chief Minister Advocates Welfare Scheme, officials said.

As per the scheme of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, the lawyers will receive Rs 10 lakh personal health coverage as well as Rs 5 lakh family insurance, an official statement said, adding that Chief Minister Atishi has sanctioned the decision.

The AAP government is currently providing health insurance to over 27,000 lawyers in the national capital. With the addition of these new beneficiaries, the total number of insured lawyers will increase to approximately 31,000, the statement said.

"The AAP government has always prioritised the welfare of lawyers and will continue to do so. Lawyers play a crucial role in upholding the Constitution and ensuring justice for all," Atishi said.