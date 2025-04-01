ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Govt Defers Ban On Refuelling Expired Vehicles By 15 Days

New Delhi: The Delhi government has postponed the implementation of its ban on fuelling expired vehicles by 15 days. Initially set to take effect from April 1, the new rule prohibits petrol pumps from refuelling petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years. The move aims to curb rising air pollution in the capital.

To enforce this regulation, the government has installed advanced AI-powered cameras and sound systems at petrol pumps. These systems will scan vehicle number plates and match them with the transport department’s database. If a vehicle is found to be older than the permitted limit, an alarm will sound, and a message will appear on the pump’s computer screen, instructing operators not to fuel the vehicle. Additionally, the transport department will be alerted for further action against the vehicle owner.

Despite the government’s plans, the system has not been fully implemented yet. Delhi Petrol Dealers Association President Nischal Singhania stated that no official notification has been issued so far. Until the notification is released, petrol pumps will continue supplying fuel to all vehicles without restriction.