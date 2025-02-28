Delhi Govt Announces Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle Under CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Following the formation of the BJP government in Delhi, a significant administrative reshuffle has taken place. IAS officer Madhurani Tewatia has been appointed as Secretary to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Madhurani Tewatia is the wife of senior IPS officer Narendra Singh, who was martyred in Morena. Considering it a special case, the central government had approved a change in her cadre. Previously part of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, she has now been transferred to the AGMUT cadre. This reshuffle was carried out by the Services Department under Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

Tewatia has extensive experience in government policies and administration. She previously served as Additional Chief Executive Officer in the National Health Authority under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Between 2022 and 2025, she was Director of Housing and Urban Affairs, and before that, she served as Deputy Secretary in the same ministry from 2021 to 2022.

The transfer order issued by the Delhi government’s Services Department also assigned 2011-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officers Sandeep Kumar Singh and Ravi Jha as Special Secretaries to the Chief Minister. Ravi Jha is currently the Excise Commissioner of Delhi, while Singh will join the Delhi government after serving as Private Secretary to the Union Culture and Tourism Minister.

Additionally, 2007-batch IAS officer Azimul Haque has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Delhi Waqf Board. Haque had previously served as a Member (Administration) in the DJB while holding an additional charge of the Delhi Waqf Board. Meanwhile, 2014-batch officer Sachin Rana has been assigned an additional charge as Member (Administration) of the Delhi Jal Board. Rana was previously posted as Additional Chief Executive Officer in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi.

On February 20, newly elected BJP MLA Rekha Gupta took the oath as Chief Minister at the historic Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. Alongside her, six other MLAs were sworn in as ministers. Following the formation of the new government, the Delhi Assembly session commenced on February 24. The upcoming budget presentation poses a major challenge for the new government. This administrative reshuffle is being seen as a crucial step in preparation for governance and policy execution.

