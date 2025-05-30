How Did The BJP Government In Delhi Fare In The First 100 Days Compared To AAP? A Report Card

New Delhi: The newly formed BJP government in Delhi is going to complete 100 days. After the BJP got an absolute majority in the Assembly elections, the party leadership instructed the Chief Secretary of the Delhi Government Dharmendra Kumar to prepare the 100-day agenda of the government. Then, the work of the government started from the very first day on 20 February, when Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took oath along with the cabinet. Now how did the new government fare in word and deed in the past 100 days? The people of Delhi are comparing it with the previous Aam Aadmi Party government.

Aam Aadmi Party Vs BJP:

In 2015, the Aam Aadmi Party succeeded in creating a record by winning 67 out of 70 assembly seats. What work did the AAP government do for the people of Delhi in the initial days, and now, after ten years, comparisons are being made with the new BJP government's initial hundred days. Both the parties came to power with a strong mandate, but there has been a lot of difference in governance, priorities and implementation.

In the Aam Aadmi Party's first term, its governance agenda focused on education, healthcare, power subsidies and anti-corruption measures, which was a continuation of the one that was initiated during the coalition government with the Congress in 2013. In contrast, the BJP won the 2025 assembly election with a decisive shift in voter sentiment, riding on promises of improving law and order, infrastructure and centre-state relations. The party won 48 seats, breaking the AAP's stronghold for the first time in a decade.

AAP's legacy vs BJP's focus:

In its first 100 days, the Aam Aadmi Party government focused on deepening its education reforms of 2015 – introducing a patriotic curriculum, expanding the number of mohalla clinics and improving the infrastructure of government schools. Teachers were sent abroad for training and new classes were rapidly added. In contrast, the BJP has signalled a shift from “freebies” to “quality and accountability”. While retaining AAP’s key policies such as mohalla clinics and free electricity up to 200 units (for now), the BJP has launched a “smart school mission” aimed at integrating AI and technology into public education. However, critics argue that implementation is lagging compared to AAP’s aggressive efforts in its initial tenure.

Infrastructure and Civic Services:

The first 100 days of BJP have seen tremendous progress in urban infrastructure. Roads in North and Outer Delhi were repaired, and focus was placed on major projects including the Sadak Jam Mukti Abhiyan, speeding up metro expansion and the launch of a new cleanliness audit in municipal wards. The BJP government also laid the foundation for an integrated civic governance model by streamlining coordination between MCD departments. While the initial tenure of AAP in the year 2015 focused more on social infrastructure than city infrastructure projects, it, however, started work on water pipeline expansion and electric bus purchase, which the BJP government is now claiming to speed up.

Law and order in Delhi:

This has been one of the central themes of the BJP government. In its first three months, the BJP launched a new women's safety initiative, deploying “Nirbhaya patrolling units” in sensitive areas and installing AI-based CCTV surveillance systems. There was also a renewed effort to forge cooperation and coordination between local authorities and the Delhi Police, which is under the control of the central government. During the tenure of the Aam Aadmi Party government, the accountability of the Delhi Police was constantly criticised, although the AAP government focused on installing CCTV cameras.

Subsidies and Fiscal Strategy:

The AAP government formed in 2015 expanded electricity and water subsidies, and introduced a scheme offering free bus travel for women. Though women hailed it, the general public criticised considering its financial impact. The new BJP government has taken a cautious approach. While continuing with the existing subsidies, it has begun reviewing their fiscal sustainability. A white paper on Delhi's public finance expenditure is expected soon. This was announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in her speech during the budget session. The BJP has also proposed performance-based subsidy models.

Public sentiment and opposition response:

The public response to the BJP regime has been mixed right now. Supporters are appreciating the rollout of decisions taken on infrastructure and law and order, while critics, including AAP leaders, accuse the government of rescheduling ongoing projects and gradually rolling back welfare initiatives. The opposition is on the offensive, with allegations of mohalla clinics being shut down, changes to the free ride scheme for women in buses, and no rollout of the Mahila Samman Rashi yet. The Aam Aadmi Party, now in the opposition, is vocal in its criticism, attacking the BJP government almost daily for comparing project delivery timelines. “Where are the new mohalla clinics? Where are the promised women’s hostels?” asked former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia recently.

The supporters of the BJP and the government are calling the first 100 days of the BJP government in Delhi a symbol of change in every direction. During the tenure of the AAP government, the way the common people got immediate relief from policies like halving electricity bills, waiving water bills and other policies focused on the people, they felt the change. Now that the new BJP government is placing more emphasis on infrastructure, and taking decisions in the direction of long-term reforms, it is certain that the results will take some time to come.

The Aam Aadmi Party government's performance in its initial days:

Electricity rates halved, 24-hour power supply

Jan Lokpal bill not passed in Delhi

Installation of CCTV cameras for women's safety started

20 thousand liters of water started being given for free

Promise of giving full statehood to Delhi shelved

Entire Delhi could not be equipped with WiFi

No water supply to every house

No effort for cleaning Yamuna

The BJP government's performance in its initial days:

Cabinet approves monthly assistance of Rs. 2,500 to poor women under the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, the scheme is not implemented yet

Financial assistance of Rs. 21,000 and 6 nutrition kits to pregnant women under Mukhyamantri Matrutva Suraksha Yojana.

LPG cylinder for Rs. 500 and free cylinder on Holi-Diwali, not now

Free treatment up to Rs. 10 lakh under Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Free OPD and diagnostic facilities for senior citizens of 70+ years of age..

SIT formed to investigate scams in DTC, Mohalla Clinic, School, Jal Board etc.

Free education from KG to PG in government institutions to needy students