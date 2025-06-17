Delhi Government Under Fire As Capital Continues To Reel Under Water Scarcity

New Delhi: A substantial number of people in the national capital continue to struggle in the face of water scarcity. Less supply coming from the neighbouring state of Haryana is said to be the main cause of the water shortage. Although the Supreme Court has already told Haryana to ensure that Wazirabad and Haiderpur reservoirs get proper supply of water, they continue to be water deficient. The water level at Wazirabad reservoir has gone down by almost 16 feet.

This has resulted in the opposition targeting the Delhi government and accusing the latter of not making any serious efforts to mitigate the problem.

Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has stated that Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) four engine government is bent on making the lives of residents of Delhi hell. Kejriwal has been busy campaigning for his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates in Punjab and Gujarat for the forthcoming by-polls to be held on June 19.

Jagdish Mamgain, an expert on urban affairs, said that Haryana does not favour Delhi by giving the approved water share. “There is a judicial order and agreement regarding this share as Delhi and Haryana are co-basin states of Yamuna ,” he said.

The Supreme Court has already warned Haryana about the serious consequences of violation of the court orders and has asked the latter to give the allocated share of water to the national capital.

He further said that Haryana itself is taking 4000 cusecs of water from Punjab where there is an AAP government against the approved 1700 cusecs. At the same time the BJP ruled Haryana is not giving additional water to Delhi where the same party has come to power in the recent elections. “Will the BJP government in Delhi also have to go to court against its own party's government in Haryana?” he questioned.

Mamgain informed that under similar circumstances the five basin states of Yamuna River namely Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh (including Uttarakhand), Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan had on May 12, 1994 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for allocation of surface flow of Yamuna.

As per the Yamuna Water Sharing Agreement, Delhi's share of about 435 million gallons per day (MGD) was allocated to it as a co-basin state to meet its drinking water requirement. This share is divided into three block periods of the year i.e. July to October, November to February and March to June.

He further said that on March 31, 1995, the Supreme Court passed an interim order directing Haryana to maintain regular flow of water in the Yamuna River to overcome the shortage of drinking water in Delhi. On February 29, 1996, the Supreme Court ruled that Haryana should continue to supply adequate water to Delhi for domestic use. It stressed that the reservoirs in Wazirabad and Haiderpur should be full. The Court directed Haryana not to obstruct this supply and made it clear that any violation would result in serious consequences.

Last year on July 4, 2024, the Supreme Court directed the Upper Yamuna River Board which is a body constituted to implement the 1994 MoU, to supply 150 cusecs of additional water to Delhi on humanitarian grounds due to the rise in temperature.

An ever increasing population in Delhi is one of the major factors for increased water demand. A large number of these people reside in the unauthorized colonies. About 1,200 MGD of water is required daily out of which Delhi Jal Board supplies about 990 MGD. The previous government had repeatedly talked about supplying 1200 MGD of water but the promise was not fulfilled.