Delhi Government Prepared Plan For Permanent Housing To Nomadic Families: Delhi CM

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that her government has prepared a detailed plan to provide permanent housing to every family of the nomadic community. She assured that every such family will be provided with a secure home.

Speaking at the Vimukt Jati Diwas programme held for the empowerment of de-notified, nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes, the Chief Minister said that wherever these families are settled, employment opportunities and market facilities will be ensured so that both livelihood and sustenance are secured.

Gupta said that even after 78 years of independence, the nomadic community is facing tough circumstances of neglect and struggle. She said that these communities made an important contribution to the freedom struggle, but the previous governments never cared about them.

She further added that today is the first time that the Delhi Government and the Central Government are jointly trying to bring stability and respect in their lives.

CM Gupta, while honouring the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that PM Modi has taken a historic decision to ensure necessities like education, health, employment and housing by forming a board for nomadic, denotified and semi-nomadic communities.

She said that ever since her government took charge in Delhi, the Prime Minister had instructed that housing should be provided to every family of the nomadic community. In this direction, the Delhi government has taken concrete steps and prepared a detailed plan.