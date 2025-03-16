Ridding Delhi Of Waterlogging And Pollution Priority Of Our Government: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: The new government of Delhi has started taking steps to deal with the problem of waterlogging. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena today inspected the drainage system in the capital. They said that this time the government will ensure that there is no problem of waterlogging during the rains.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister said, "We are not just making decisions sitting in offices, but we are also assessing the situation by coming down on the ground ourselves. A complete plan is being prepared to provide relief to the people of Delhi from waterlogging."

During their inspection, it was revealed that the drainage system is completely disorganized in many areas. Where there should have been large chambers, there were small ones. In many places, the depth and width of the drainage are not sufficient, which is affecting the drainage flow.

"Whenever a drain is built, it should be built with planning for the next 100 years. These things cannot be done just by sitting in AC rooms and holding press conferences. Today the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister, Ministers are standing on the road, we are all working as a team on how to plan the outlet of every drain so that tomorrow Delhi does not have to face the problem of waterlogging, we are working for this right now." - Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister, Delhi.

Barapula, Sunhari Nala Drains: The Chief Minister reprimanded the officials and said that any project should have a planning for at least 100 years, but their condition has deteriorated in just a few years. The Chief Minister and LG inspected Barapula, Sunhari Nala and Dayal Singh Drainage and gave strict instructions to the officials to immediately identify the waterlogging areas and speed up the cleaning campaign. Large drainage chambers should be made, so that JCB machines can also be used for cleaning in future, the CM said. The thickness and depth of the drainage should be checked so that the water flows smoothly during the rainy season, she said.

Prevent waterlogging: Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena said, "The Chief Minister had first promised that we will try to ensure that there is no waterlogging in Delhi. In this connection, she has made a plan to inspect the big drains in which the most water accumulates and see where work can be done."

The LG said that in this connection, they have inspected the drains at Barapula, Sunhari etc. "I am confident that the work will be done faster in the coming time. We are trying our best to ensure that the people of Delhi do not face any problems," he said.

On the pollution in the national capital, CM Rekha Gupta said their government has started taking concrete steps to deal with the problem of air pollution in Delhi. Giving more details about the air pollution control action plan, the CM said, "Making Delhi clean and pollution-free is the top priority of our government. The government is fully committed to improving air quality through scientific and sustainable measures. By developing green belts along the roadside, controlling dust with modern techniques and strengthening public transport, we are looking forward to giving a clean, healthy and green future to the people of Delhi."

Ring Road will be dust free: CM Rekha Gupta said that to control dust pollution in Delhi, the entire ring road will be made dust free, for which regular mechanized road sweeping will be done on the ring road and water sprinklers will be used to prevent dust accumulation on the roadside. Also, dust control management will be strictly implemented at construction sites and instructions have also been given for intensive inspection of PUC.

CM Rekha Gupta said that to solve the problem of traffic jams in Delhi, 250 major roads have been identified, and all the concerned departments have been instructed to diagnose the causes of traffic jams with the help of traffic police. The CM said that to make public transport more efficient in Delhi, work will also be done on the route rationalization plan of DTC buses.