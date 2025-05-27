Covid Wave: Delhi Govt Asks Medical Centres To Send Samples For Genome Sequencing To LNJP Hospital

New Delhi: With 104 active cases of Covid-19 reported in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta convened a meeting at Raj Niwas on Tuesday to chalk out plans to combat the threat.

According to the Covid-19 dashboard of the central government, Delhi is in third place in the country in new Coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary of the Delhi government instructed hospitals and Covid-19 sample collection centres to go for genome sequencing of all cases.

Genome sequencing has been started in the LNJP Hospital to diagnose coronavirus infection and find out which variant of the old virus was evident in patients. For this, Covid-19 sample collection centres have been asked to send samples collected from patients to the LNJP hospital.

Also, AIIMS has decided to send samples of its Covid-19 positive patients to LNJP in view of the current situation. An instruction has been issued by the Medical Superintendent of all the hospitals to ensure the availability of beds, oxygen supply, essential medicines, vaccines and equipment required for the treatment of serious patients in the hospital.

As many as 99 new cases have been reported in Delhi, while Maharashtra has reported 153 cases and Kerala with 335 cases tops the list. According to health department officials, the situation of coronavirus in Delhi is under control. After May 19, 24 patients have recovered in Delhi and have been discharged from the hospital.

The Delhi government has also issued an order asking concerned authorities to provide information about confirmed cases of COVID and influenza in a special form. Apart from this, all clinical departments have been asked to provide this information daily to the Medical Record Department, Main Hospital.