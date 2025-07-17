ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-Goa IndiGo Plane Makes Emergency Landing At Mumbai Airport Due To Engine Failure

Mumbai: A Goa-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi made an emergency landing here after it was diverted to the city due to a mid-air engine failure, according to a source.

The flight, operated with an Airbus A320neo, made an emergency landing at 9.52 pm, the source said.

IndiGo, in a statement, said a "technical snag" forced the aircraft to be diverted to Mumbai.

"Full emergency was declared for IndiGo flight 6E-6271, operating on the Delhi-Goa route after it was diverted to Mumbai due to one engine failure," the source said.