Delhi-Goa IndiGo Plane Makes Emergency Landing At Mumbai Airport Due To Engine Failure

IndiGo, in a statement, said a "technical snag" forced the aircraft to be diverted to Mumbai.

Representational Image (ANI)
By PTI

Published : July 17, 2025 at 7:22 AM IST

Mumbai: A Goa-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi made an emergency landing here after it was diverted to the city due to a mid-air engine failure, according to a source.

The flight, operated with an Airbus A320neo, made an emergency landing at 9.52 pm, the source said.

IndiGo, in a statement, said a "technical snag" forced the aircraft to be diverted to Mumbai.

"Full emergency was declared for IndiGo flight 6E-6271, operating on the Delhi-Goa route after it was diverted to Mumbai due to one engine failure," the source said.

"A technical snag was detected on flight 6E 6271 while flying from Delhi to Manohar International Airport, Goa on July 16. Following procedures, the aircraft was diverted and landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai," the IndiGo spokesperson said.

The airline did not share the number of people on board or the nature of the snag.

"While the aircraft will undergo necessary checks and maintenance before resuming operations, an alternative aircraft has been arranged for completing the journey, which will depart shortly with the customers," the spokesperson said.

