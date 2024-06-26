ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor: Construction Of Viaduct Nearly Complete, Trial Run By Year-End

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

The work on the viaduct for the Delhi section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor has entered the final phase, with officials at NCRTC confident of starting the trial runs by the end of this year.

Map of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System Corridor
Map of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System Corridor (NCRTC.IN)

New Delhi: The construction of the viaduct for the Delhi section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor is nearly complete, with the trial run on this stretch set to take place by the end of this year, officials at National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said on Wednesday.

The 14 km section includes the Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar RRTS stations, all of which are nearing completion, they said. “Delhi section corridor features a 9 km elevated stretch and 5 km underground stretch. Viaduct work for the elevated portion is almost complete up to the Sarai Kale Khan station, where track-laying and overhead electrification (OHE) installation are currently underway,” Puneet Vats, Chief Public Relations Officer, NCRTC, said.

Sarai Kale Khan station is designed for seamless integration with other transport modes including a bus stand, a railway station, and a metro station, allowing passengers to switch between these modes without exiting the station.

This station features four tracks and six platforms on the same level, facilitating boarding for trains on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-SNB, and Delhi-Panipat corridors. It will connect to the Veer Haqiqat Rai ISBT via an RRTS entry and exit gate and a dedicated foot bridge, and to Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station via a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) travelator, NCRTC officials said.

Additionally, the station is linked to the Delhi Metro Pink Line Hazrat Nizamuddin in Station and offers a city bus interchange facility and Ring Road entry for seamless commuter movement.

"The New Ashok Nagar station will provide connectivity towards Meerut. Track-laying work here is complete, and the final touches to the roof are being added. The station is being constructed near the existing Ashok Nagar metro station, with an FOB directly connecting the metro station's concourse level to the RRTS station," NCRTC officials added.

Anand Vihar station will offer multi-modal integration with the Delhi Metro, interstate bus services, and other public transport modes, including the Swami Vivekananda (Anand Vihar) interstate bus stand, city bus stand, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus stand at Kaushambi, two metro corridors (Pink and Blue Line), and Anand Vihar railway station.

Read More

Rapid Rail Transit System to Provide Hustle Free Commuting from Delhi to Meerut by June 2025

New Delhi: The construction of the viaduct for the Delhi section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor is nearly complete, with the trial run on this stretch set to take place by the end of this year, officials at National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said on Wednesday.

The 14 km section includes the Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar RRTS stations, all of which are nearing completion, they said. “Delhi section corridor features a 9 km elevated stretch and 5 km underground stretch. Viaduct work for the elevated portion is almost complete up to the Sarai Kale Khan station, where track-laying and overhead electrification (OHE) installation are currently underway,” Puneet Vats, Chief Public Relations Officer, NCRTC, said.

Sarai Kale Khan station is designed for seamless integration with other transport modes including a bus stand, a railway station, and a metro station, allowing passengers to switch between these modes without exiting the station.

This station features four tracks and six platforms on the same level, facilitating boarding for trains on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-SNB, and Delhi-Panipat corridors. It will connect to the Veer Haqiqat Rai ISBT via an RRTS entry and exit gate and a dedicated foot bridge, and to Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station via a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) travelator, NCRTC officials said.

Additionally, the station is linked to the Delhi Metro Pink Line Hazrat Nizamuddin in Station and offers a city bus interchange facility and Ring Road entry for seamless commuter movement.

"The New Ashok Nagar station will provide connectivity towards Meerut. Track-laying work here is complete, and the final touches to the roof are being added. The station is being constructed near the existing Ashok Nagar metro station, with an FOB directly connecting the metro station's concourse level to the RRTS station," NCRTC officials added.

Anand Vihar station will offer multi-modal integration with the Delhi Metro, interstate bus services, and other public transport modes, including the Swami Vivekananda (Anand Vihar) interstate bus stand, city bus stand, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus stand at Kaushambi, two metro corridors (Pink and Blue Line), and Anand Vihar railway station.

Read More

Rapid Rail Transit System to Provide Hustle Free Commuting from Delhi to Meerut by June 2025

TAGGED:

NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION TRANSPORTRRTSDELHI MEERUT METRO LINEDELHI GHAZIABAD MEERUT CORRIDOR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Not Approved By The Deity': Man Refuses To Marry Girlfriend In Uttarakhand For Bizarre Reason

Gold Loan Companies Step Up Gas For International MSME Day

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

Why Signing Of Nepal-China BRI Implementation Deal Isn't Working Out?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.