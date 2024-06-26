Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor: Construction Of Viaduct Nearly Complete, Trial Run By Year-End

New Delhi: The construction of the viaduct for the Delhi section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor is nearly complete, with the trial run on this stretch set to take place by the end of this year, officials at National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said on Wednesday.

The 14 km section includes the Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar RRTS stations, all of which are nearing completion, they said. “Delhi section corridor features a 9 km elevated stretch and 5 km underground stretch. Viaduct work for the elevated portion is almost complete up to the Sarai Kale Khan station, where track-laying and overhead electrification (OHE) installation are currently underway,” Puneet Vats, Chief Public Relations Officer, NCRTC, said.

Sarai Kale Khan station is designed for seamless integration with other transport modes including a bus stand, a railway station, and a metro station, allowing passengers to switch between these modes without exiting the station.

This station features four tracks and six platforms on the same level, facilitating boarding for trains on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-SNB, and Delhi-Panipat corridors. It will connect to the Veer Haqiqat Rai ISBT via an RRTS entry and exit gate and a dedicated foot bridge, and to Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station via a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) travelator, NCRTC officials said.