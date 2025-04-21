Delhi Gets 4-Month Heat Action Plan; Aapda Mitra Engaged, 4000 Water Coolers To Be Installed

New Delhi: The Delhi government has released its heat action plan (HAP) for 2025 to mitigate the impact of extreme heat episodes on vulnerable people in the national capital.

The roadmap would be applicable in Delhi for the next four months, till August. “During this period, efforts will be made to keep the people of Delhi safe and healthy with the help of technical partners and public participation,” said the Chief Secretary, Dharmendra Kumar.

The HAP was released on Monday in a program chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the secretariat. Addressing the official, she said the team of Civil Defence Volunteers will be at the forefront to implement the plan as ‘Aapada Mitra’ (Friends in disaster). “We were allotted 1800 ‘Aapada Mitra’ from the Centre for this purpose only,” she said.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta with Aapda Mitra volunteers (ETV Bharat)

Cooling Points, Drinking Water

Besides this, drinking water facilities would be made available at all public places, especially bus stations, bus stands, and railway stations. “Cooling shelters will be built at various places; shades on footpaths, shades on bus stops, and ISBT; cool roofs will be built in government buildings. People should also do green roofing in their homes and try to plant trees wherever they find space,” she said.

“Through this action, efforts will be made to connect 23 states and 550 districts besides Delhi. The government and the meteorological department will issue heat wave alerts. Heat wave wards will be built in all major hospitals,” she said. “The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Delhi Disaster Management Authority and NGOs will work together in this action plan,” Gupta said.

Delhi’s Health Minister, Pankaj Singh, said that all hospitals will be prepared to be protected from the heat wave. Instructions have been given to install additional beds and keep proper medicines in stock. 277 CAT ambulances will always be deployed. In case of a disaster, one can dial the 102 toll-free number.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta drinks from a newly installed water cooler (ETV Bharat)

4000 water coolers to be installed.

Delhi Water Minister Pravesh Verma said that 4000 water coolers will be installed at different places in Delhi so that people can get safe drinking water early.

“Water ATMS will be installed on PWD roads. Water stalls are being installed at bus stands, all the buildings of the Delhi government, and all schools,” he said.

“Delhi gets sufficient water, but there is leakage in the water; water theft is happening. That is why the GPS tanker service has been started; sensors will be installed in all tankers soon,” the minister said.

Cowshed for 5000 animals

Verma also claimed that the Delhi government was building a 5,000-capacity cowshed for cows. “Cowsheds will be built so that villages are not visible due to animals roaming on the roads, and soon the people of Delhi will get buttermilk,” he said.

“NDMA should work for cows; only then will cows survive, and only then will we get pure milk, curd, buttermilk, and paneer,” he said.