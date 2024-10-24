ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Gasps For Fresh Air, AQI Soars To 328

The deteriorating air quality in Delhi has triggered a 30-40 per cent surge in respiratory issues, with children and the elderly the worst hit.

Delhi Gasps For Breath For Fresh Air, AQI Soars To 328
During the winter months, Delhi experiences severe pollution, driven by a combination of factors such as low wind speeds. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 54 minutes ago

New Delhi: Delhi on Thursday continued to grapple with rising pollution as the air quality index settled in the 'very poor' category in most areas of the city. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 328 at 9 am with a thick layer of smog shrouding the city in the morning hours, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Air quality is classified under four different stages: Stage I 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV 'Severe Plus' (AQI>450).

Dwarka, Rohini, DTU, IGI Airport (T3), ITO, Mundka, Narela, Patparganj, Shadipur, Sonia Vihar, Wazirpur, Alipur, Ashok Vihar, Aya Nagar, Burari, Mandir Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Najafgarh and Nehru Nagar were among 24 areas of the national capital where the AQI was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

During the winter months, Delhi experiences severe pollution, driven by a combination of factors such as low wind speeds, dropping temperatures, high moisture levels and the presence of pollution particles that act as surfaces for condensation.

The deteriorating air quality in the national capital has triggered a 30-40 per cent surge in respiratory issues, with children and the elderly the worst hit.

Anti-pollution restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-II came into force on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 20.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Humidity was recorded at 70 per cent at 8.30 am, IMD said. The department has predicted mainly clear sky for the next three days with the maximum temperature expected to be recorded at 33 degrees Celsius.

New Delhi: Delhi on Thursday continued to grapple with rising pollution as the air quality index settled in the 'very poor' category in most areas of the city. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 328 at 9 am with a thick layer of smog shrouding the city in the morning hours, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Air quality is classified under four different stages: Stage I 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV 'Severe Plus' (AQI>450).

Dwarka, Rohini, DTU, IGI Airport (T3), ITO, Mundka, Narela, Patparganj, Shadipur, Sonia Vihar, Wazirpur, Alipur, Ashok Vihar, Aya Nagar, Burari, Mandir Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Najafgarh and Nehru Nagar were among 24 areas of the national capital where the AQI was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

During the winter months, Delhi experiences severe pollution, driven by a combination of factors such as low wind speeds, dropping temperatures, high moisture levels and the presence of pollution particles that act as surfaces for condensation.

The deteriorating air quality in the national capital has triggered a 30-40 per cent surge in respiratory issues, with children and the elderly the worst hit.

Anti-pollution restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-II came into force on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 20.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Humidity was recorded at 70 per cent at 8.30 am, IMD said. The department has predicted mainly clear sky for the next three days with the maximum temperature expected to be recorded at 33 degrees Celsius.

Last Updated : 54 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI AIR POLLUTIONDELHI AQI SOARS TO 328

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

How To Reduce Your TDS - All You Need To Know

Explained | BRICS Pay payment System And Its Necessity

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.