ETV Bharat / bharat

Free Coaching For CUET, NEET; Delhi Government Signs MoU To Benefit Over 1.6 Lakh Students

The MoU was signed with BIG Institute and Physics Wallah to offer 30-day coaching to aspirants to secure admission in top medical and engineering colleges.

Delhi Government Signs MoU To Provide Free Online Coaching To Over 1.6 Lakh Student For CUET, NEET
Delhi Government Signs MoU To Provide Free Online Coaching To Over 1.6 Lakh Student For CUET, NEET (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 27, 2025, 7:47 PM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BIG Institute and Physics Wallah Limited to provide free coaching to CUET and NEET aspirants after Class 12. The initiative is a joint initiative of NSDC International, the Ministry of Skills, and the Government of India to provide free online coaching for NEET and CUET to 1.63 lakh government school students.

The MoU was signed between the Delhi Directorate of Education and representatives of BIG Institute and Physics Wallah in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood. Beginning on April 1, the program will include 180 hours of coaching over 30 days, with six hours of classes per day.

On the occasion, CM Gupta said the initiative would help government school students to secure admissions in good medical and engineering colleges. “With this, more and more students from Delhi government schools will get the opportunity to enrol in good colleges and successfully clear entrance exams for medical and engineering programmes,” she said.

"The unique initiative of the Delhi government will prove to be a game-changer in the times to come for the students of the deprived communities of the society," said Sood.

The programme will run until May 2, 2025, and cover subjects like physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics, general aptitude and English, according to an official statement.

Also Read

  1. NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores
  2. NEET UG 2025: Candidates Face Registration Hurdles, NTA Refuses To Extend Deadline

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BIG Institute and Physics Wallah Limited to provide free coaching to CUET and NEET aspirants after Class 12. The initiative is a joint initiative of NSDC International, the Ministry of Skills, and the Government of India to provide free online coaching for NEET and CUET to 1.63 lakh government school students.

The MoU was signed between the Delhi Directorate of Education and representatives of BIG Institute and Physics Wallah in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood. Beginning on April 1, the program will include 180 hours of coaching over 30 days, with six hours of classes per day.

On the occasion, CM Gupta said the initiative would help government school students to secure admissions in good medical and engineering colleges. “With this, more and more students from Delhi government schools will get the opportunity to enrol in good colleges and successfully clear entrance exams for medical and engineering programmes,” she said.

"The unique initiative of the Delhi government will prove to be a game-changer in the times to come for the students of the deprived communities of the society," said Sood.

The programme will run until May 2, 2025, and cover subjects like physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics, general aptitude and English, according to an official statement.

Also Read

  1. NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores
  2. NEET UG 2025: Candidates Face Registration Hurdles, NTA Refuses To Extend Deadline

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI BUDGET 2025FREE NEET CUET COACHING IN DELHIREKHA GUPTAFREE COACHING FOR NEET CUET

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.