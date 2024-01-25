Loading...

Delhi Fog Continues to Disrupt Flights

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 25, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

Delays and disruptions in flight operations have been a common phenomenon in the last few days in the National Capital. The aviation department is in a tight spot while air passengers continue to sulk, writes ETV Bharat's Saurabh Sharma.

New Delhi: The National Capital on Thursday morning woke up to another chilly morning with a minimum temperature of around 7 degrees Celsius along with extreme foggy conditions leading to disruptions in several flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI).

The last few days have witnessed delays and disruptions in several flight operations at Delhi's IGI airport and put the airlines and the aviation department in a tight spot while the air passengers continue to blame for the inconvenience.

Several air flyers took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their inconvenience for delays in their flight schedules. "@JM_Scindia sir, @airindia finally took off at 2:00am..my wife and 2 children literally pleaded with the crew to deplane them at 1130pm but to no avail. These incidents with @IndiGo6E @airindia are increasing. There is no deterrent to their errant and callous attitude", said an air passenger Mohit Kisan Jain on X.

He further said that "@JM_Scindia sir it's high time a monetary compensation be announced for delay beyond 1 hour. And it should be issued on the spot as a voucher. Further, pilots to flight ratio needs to be enforced. Imagine the torture that my 4 year old had to entail for 6hours in the same place."

While, footage from the IGI Airport showed cars navigating roads with minimal visibility. The Delhi Airport issued a warning on X, stating that flight operations 'may get affected' due to the dense fog and advised passengers to reach out to the airline for updated flight information.

It is noteworthy here that on Wednesday, as many as 22 international departures, 20 international arrivals, 31 domestic arrivals, and 46 domestic departures, were delayed, according to Delhi Airport FIDS (Flight Information Display System).

