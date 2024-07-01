First Case Under New Penal Code Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Lodged Against Street Vendor In Delhi

New Delhi: As the country's legal system adopts new criminals laws with effect from July 1, the first FIR under the newly introduced Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which replaces the British-era IPC, was registered at Kamla Market Police Station in the national capital Delhi.

It is learnt that the first case has been registered against a street vendor Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Barh, Bihar, under Section 285 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly obstruction under foot over bridge of New Delhi Railway Station and making sales while causing inconvenience to the commuters. The FIR has been lodged by Sub Inspector Kartik Meena of the concerned police station.

Kumar is accused of selling tobacco and water on a cart near the main road causing trouble to the commuters. Despite being asked by the police, he did not remove his cart prompting police to register a FIR as per officials.

Three New Criminal Laws Come Into Effect From Today

Significantly, the British era IPC(1860) and the Evidence Act(1872), have been replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam while as the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 has been replaced by the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The three new criminal laws were passed in the Parliament by the previous NDA government last year.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has 358 sections (instead of 511 sections of IPC).

A total of 20 new crimes have been added to the Sanhita, and the imprisonment sentence has been increased for 33 crimes while as the amount of fine has been increased in 83 crimes and mandatory minimum punishment has been introduced in 23 crimes under the new criminal laws.

Likewise, the penalty of community service has been introduced in six crimes and 19 sections have been repealed or removed in the Act.

The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita has 531 sections (in place of 484 sections of CrPC). A total of 177 provisions have been changed in the Sanhita and nine new sections as well as 39 new sub-sections have been added to it.

The act has added 44 new provisions and clarifications. Timelines have been added to 35 sections and audio-video provision has been added at 35 places. A total of 14 sections have been repealed and removed in the Sanhita.

Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam will have 170 provisions (instead of the original 167 provisions, and a total of 24 provisions have been changed. Two new provisions and six sub-provisions have been added and six provisions have been repealed or deleted in the Adhiniyam.

Delhi Police Commissioner said that the Delhi Police was ready to implement the new criminals laws. Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Commissionerate Day parade at Parade Ground in Civil Lines, Kingsway Camp in the national capital, Arora called it an auspicious day for the introduction of the new criminal laws coinciding with the Commissionerate Day.

