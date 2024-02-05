Loading...

Delhi excise policy case: Manish Sisodia seeks hearing of curative petitions in SC

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 5, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

Updated : Feb 5, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Monday was brought to the Rouse Avenue Court for a hearing on the Delhi Excise Policy Case.

Investigating agencies claim a new policy increased wholesaler profit margin from 5% to 12%, leading to cartelisation and favoritism for ineligible liquor license holders. Delhi government and Sisodia deny wrongdoing.

New Delhi: Jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Monday sought early hearing of his two curative petitions in the Supreme Court challenging the 2023 verdict of the court denying him bail in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was told by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia, that he has been languishing in jail for a year now and sought urgent listing of the curative petitions.

The CJI said, "I have already instructed for listing of the petitions." On December 14, 2023, the top court dismissed Sisodia pleas seeking review of its October 30 verdict dismissing his bail petitions in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. The apex court had denied him bail, saying the allegations by the probe agencies that "windfall gains" of Rs 338 crore was made by a few wholesale distributors was "tentatively supported" by evidence.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023 for his alleged role in the "scam". The ED arrested Sisodia in a money-laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023 after questioning him in Tihar Jail. Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023. The Delhi government had implemented the new excise policy on November 17, 2021, but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

According to the investigating agencies, the profit margin of wholesalers was increased from 5 per cent to 12 per cent under the new policy. The agencies have alleged that the new policy resulted in cartelisation and those ineligible for liquor licences were favoured for monetary benefits. However, the Delhi government and Sisodia have denied any wrongdoing and said the new policy would have led to an increase in the city government's revenue.

Read More

  1. Manish Sisodia brought to LNJP Hospital for consultation for orthopaedic issues
  2. Rouse Avenue Court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia till Feb 5
Last Updated :Feb 5, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

TAGGED:

Aam Aadmi PartyManish SisodiaDelhi Excise Scam

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.