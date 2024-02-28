Delhi Excise Policy Scam: SC Extends Protection to BRS Leader K Kavitha from Coercive Action

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended till March 13 the protection it had granted to BRS leader K Kavitha from any coercive action in a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal extended the operation of its earlier order. The bench said it will take up the matter for further hearing on March 13.

On February 5, the ED had told the Supreme Court that Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is avoiding summons and not appearing before the agency for questioning in the Delhi excise policy matter.

Additional solicitor general (ASG) S V Raju, representing the ED, submitted before a bench led by Justice Bela M Trivedi that Kavitha is avoiding summons and not appearing before the agency.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Kavitha, said that the ASG had assured the apex court in September last year that the agency will not call Kavitha for questioning till the court hears her plea challenging the summons.

Raju quipped that it was only till the next hearing. The bench said that it will look into the issue on the next date of hearing.

After hearing submissions, the top court extended the protection to Kavitha. The ED has alleged that Kavitha was part of a liquor cartel 'The South Group' which paid a kickback of Rs 100 crore to Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in return for favours under the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

In September last year, the ED had told the apex court that the summons issued to Kavitha for her appearance before the agency would be extended by 10 days.