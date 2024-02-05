Court Allows Manish Sisodia to Meet His Ailing Wife Once a Week on Custody Parole

New Delhi : Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has granted custodial parole once a week to excise case accused and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to meet his ailing wife. Special judge M K Nagpal gave this order. The court said, "Sisodia can meet his ailing wife in police custody once a week. During this period, doctors will also meet him." The court has adjourned hearing on Sisodia's regular bail plea for February 12.

On Monday itself, the court has ordered to extend the judicial custody of Manish Sisodia till February 22 in the CBI case related to the excise scam. Sisodia had applied for two days' custodial parole on a weekly basis to meet his ailing wife. His wife has been ill for a long time. The court had allowed Sisodia to meet his wife for a few hours in November 2023.

Actually, Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) on 26 February 2023. The CBI had filed the first charge sheet on 25 November 2022. The court had earlier taken cognizance of the charge sheet on December 15, 2022. The court had framed charges against the accused under Section 120B of the IPC and Sections 7, 7A and 8 of the anti-corruption law.

In the first charge sheet, the accused against whom the court has taken cognizance include Kuldeep Singh, Narendra Singh, Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpalli, Arun Ramachandra Pillai, Mutthu Gautam and Sameer Mahendru.