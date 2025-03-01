ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Environment Minister's New Rules To Curb Pollution: Mandatory Anti-Smog Guns, No Fuel For Vehicles Older Than...

A thin layer of haze covers the Barapulla area as air quality remains in the 'moderate' category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Mar 1, 2025, 3:49 PM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi government will stop providing petrol to vehicles older than 15 years at fuel stations across the city after March 31, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced on Saturday.

Following a meeting with officials to discuss measures to combat air pollution in the national capital, Sirsa said the government is taking stringent steps to curb vehicular emissions and pollution.

The meeting focused on key policy decisions, including restrictions on older vehicles, mandatory anti-smog measures, and the transition to electric public transport. "We are installing gadgets at petrol pumps which will identify vehicles older than 15 years, and no fuel will be provided to them," Sirsa said after the meeting.

He added that the Delhi government would inform the Union Ministry of Petroleum about this decision. In addition to restricting fuel supply to older vehicles, Sirsa announced that all high-rise buildings, hotels, and commercial complexes in the capital must install anti-smog guns to curb air pollution levels.

Furthermore, he said nearly 90 per cent of the public CNG buses in Delhi will be phased out by December 2025 and replaced by electric buses as part of the government's push towards cleaner and sustainable public transport.

The announcements come as part of Delhi's broader efforts to combat air pollution, a significant challenge for the city's residents.

TAGGED:

