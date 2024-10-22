Delhi Environment Minister Announces Steps As Pollution Levels Soar

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced a series of anti-pollution measures, including extra metro trips, deployment of more than 6,000 MCD staff for road dust control and 1800 more traffic personnel at congestion points.

He made the announcements at a press conference here after Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-II came into force in the national in view of the surge in pollution levels in the city Rai said he will write to his counterparts in the neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to not send diesel buses in Delhi.

He said 1,800 additional traffic personnel will be deployed at 97 congestion points across the city, while inspections at construction-demolition sites will also be intensified under the GRAP II. He further said the Delhi Metro will make 40 additional train trips daily from Wednesday and the frequency of DTC buses will also be increased to encourage people to take public transport to aid the fight against pollution.

"With the change in weather in Delhi, we are also witnessing an increase in pollution levels. This trend is not limited to Delhi; it is being observed across North India as well," he said. "The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has established four levels to control pollution. Currently, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is above 300, which has led to the implementation of GRAP Stage II," he said.

The minister said that a meeting was held where measures were formulated to implement the necessary restrictions. "Water spraying will be increased. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will deploy 6,200 workers for this purpose. We have directed an increase in water sprinkling at pollution hotspots. The MCD has been instructed to commence this from October 25,' he said.

The Central Pollution Control Board on Monday invoked the second stage of the GRAP in the national capital amid the deteriorating air quality levels, imposing restrictions on the use of coal and firewood as well as diesel generator sets. The restrictions came into force from 8 am on Tuesday.