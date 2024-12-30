ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Electoral Roll Gets A Boost As 4.8 Lakh New Voter Registrations, Over 80,000 Deletion Applications Received

New Delhi: In a major development, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) here said on Monday that over 4.8 lakh new voter registration forms and 82,450 applications for voter deletion have been received since November 29, 2024, as part of the ongoing Special Summary Revision. Additionally, 171,385 requests for modifications have also been received.

The CEO's office said the final electoral roll will be published on January 6, 2025, after making necessary updates.

It also said FIRs had been filed against eight persons for allegedly submitting false documents for registration as a voter in the Okhla Assembly constituency of the city. “Submission of false documents for obtaining Voter ID is a punishable offence. Strict action will be taken against such violations,” reads an official statement.

AAP Vs BJP Over Electoral Roll

The announcement comes amid a political slugfest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged removal of names from Delhi's electoral roll before the upcoming polls.

The two parties accused each other of manipulating the Delhi electoral roll in a bid to win the State Assembly election due to be held in February.

The CEO's office said that the revision and updation are being done following the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure an inclusive and up-to-date electoral roll.