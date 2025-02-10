Delhi: 'No More' Adiministrative Hiccups, BJP All Set To Form Double Engine Govt In National Capital

New Delhi: After the Delhi Assembly election results, expectations are soaring among the public over the development works coming back on track. Two days after the BJP won the elections with a comfortable majority, a lot of activity began to form the new government in the national capital on Monday.

The BJP will soon stake claim to form the government. Along with this, discussions are also in full swing in the corridors of the Delhi Secretariat on an administrative reshuffle.

Changes in bureaucracy: There is a possibility of big changes in Delhi's bureaucracy soon. In the past 10 years, the relationship has remained strained between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and Delhi's bureaucracy. Every day, the AAP former Chief Minister and Ministers used to accuse the officers of not executing the decisions taken by their government. But now, once the BJP forms the government in Delhi, this confrontation will end naturally.

Because there will be a double-engine BJP government both at the centre and in Delhi too, it is expected that the officers from top to bottom will not delay implementing the decisions of the Delhi government any more.

Administrative reshuffle certain: Former Chief Secretary of Delhi Government Omesh Sehgal also says that now there will be no major conflict between the Delhi Government and Central Government on the appointment, transfer and deployment of officers. Because all this will be decided in advance, the administrative instability seen during the AAP regime will not be there any more.

The pending developmental works under different departments of the Delhi Government, which are stuck due to some reason or other, will now be expedited, he said. He also said that due to the absence of meetings of the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) in Delhi for a long time, all pending issues relating to the appointment of officers in vacant posts, and transfer postings at the senior level and issues relating to disciplinary action against someone will now find some solution. The last meeting of the NCCSA was held on 27 November.

Easy coordination: Current Chief Secretary Dharmendra Kumar and his processors faced allegations from the Aam Aadmi Party government that they did not follow the decisions of the then Chief Minister and Ministers. Under the AAP rule, officers at different levels were accused of following the instructions of the Central Government and the Lieutenant Governor. Now with the BJP double-engine government going to form, there will be no scope for such confrontations.

"The lack of coordination between the ministers and the chief minister and the officials in the previous government and the conflicts that used to occur between the two parties are now expected to be resolved to a large extent. Not only this, there are BJP governments in the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand. In such a situation, it will be easy for the officials to coordinate on issues like pollution, water or other neighbouring states." - Omesh Sehgal, former CS, Delhi government.