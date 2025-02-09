Purvanchali Voters Were Movers & Shakers Who Tilted Scales In Favour Of BJP

Patna: The BJP's 27 years of political exile has ended in the Delhi Assembly elections with a clean sweep on Saturday. The Purvanchal factor played a big role in BJP's victory in the assembly elections.

A number of Purvanchal candidates have won this time. Chandan Kumar Chaudhary has won by 344 votes from Sangam Vihar. Satish Upadhyay has won by 2131 votes from Malviya Nagar. Kapil Mishra has won by 23355 votes from Karawal Nagar. Abhay Verma from BJP has won by 11542 votes from Laxmi Nagar. BJP candidate Pankaj Singh has won by 12876 votes from Vikaspuri.

''I used to say proudly that I am an MP from Purvanchal. I share a deep bond with Purvanchal. The people of Purvanchal gave me love, faith, energy and strength. Therefore, as an MP from Purvanchal, I especially thank the people of Purvanchal," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Setback for AAP

Among the Purvanchal candidates, Sanjeev Jha has won from Burari by 20601 votes. Anil Jha has won from Kirari by 21871 votes. Gopal Rai has won from Babarpur by 18994 votes. This means that the people of Purvanchal have expressed more trust in the BJP than AAP.

''The Delhi victory is big for BJP. I congratulate voters on this. The people of Purvanchal voted in favour of the BJP in large numbers. All the voters are also thankful for this. The people of Delhi have put their stamp on Modi ji's name," Samrat Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, said.

Influence on 20 assembly seats

Out of these 70 seats, voters from Purvanchal have influence on about 20 seats. The key to the victory or defeat of the candidates on these 20 seats was in the hands of the voters of Purvanchal. This is the reason that all the political parties have been betting on the candidates from Purvanchal-dominated seats since the beginning.

There are many such seats in the Delhi assembly where voters from Purvanchal largely influence the outcome. Burari, Badli, Kiradi, Nagaloi, Model Town, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka, Matiala, Palam, Rajendra Nagar, Deoli, Sangam Bihar Badarpur, Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar, Seemapuri Gokulpur and Karawal Nagar are the assembly seats where people from Purvanchal decide the victory and defeat of political parties.

Among the voters of Purvanchal, voters from Bihar, many districts of Uttar Pradesh adjacent to Bihar and a large group of people from Jharkhand influence the politics of Delhi. According to an estimate, the population of Purvanchal voters is more than 43 lakh. More than 25 per cent of the voters in the Delhi Assembly elections are from Purvanchal.

During the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, all the political parties tried their best to woo the Purvanchal voters. The Bharatiya Janata Party made Arvind Kejriwal's statement regarding the voters of Purvanchal an issue. Arvind Kejriwal's old statement of providing free treatment worth Rs 5 lakh and the statement that the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were fake voters became an issue. BJP termed Arvind Kejriwal's statement an insult to the people of the entire Purvanchal.

"The Kejriwal government has continuously insulted the society of Purvanchal. Kejriwal himself made such statements which hurt the identity of Purvanchal. The people of Purvanchal society have united and supported the BJP. This is the reason why we saw a turnaround in Delhi," Danish Iqbal, BJP spokesperson, said.

In 1993, Lal Bihari Tiwari, Kirti Azad and Parvez Hashmi became MLAs. In the 1998 assembly elections, Pravesh Hashmi, Meera Bhardwaj and Mahabal Mishra won the elections. In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, Mahabal Mishra reached the Lok Sabha from West Delhi. From 2014 to 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Manoj Tiwari won the parliamentary elections from BJP thrice. In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, 12 candidates from Purvanchal won. In 2020, 9 MLAs from Purvanchal won.

Lalu Prasad's party RJD, which supported the Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi Assembly elections, is now advising Arvind Kejriwal on the issue of Purvanchal. RJD's chief spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav said, "In this country, constitutional institutions, the role of the Election Commission, the role of different platforms, digital platforms, everything comes in the way. So in these circumstances, there is a need to fight elections with alertness and with great restraint. A statement given by the leader of a political party sometimes becomes heavy.