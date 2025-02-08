ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Polls: Parvesh Verma Emerges As Giant Slayer, Ends Arvind Kejriwal's Supremacy

BJP candidate Parvesh Verma from the New Delhi constituency celebrates after his win in the Delhi Assembly elections in New Delhi on Saturday, February 08, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: BJP's Parvesh Verma emerged as a giant-slayer on Saturday when he emerged victorious against AAP supremo and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a fierce contest from the New Delhi seat by a margin of 4,089 votes. Verma, 47, bagged 30,088 votes, while Kejriwal and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit got 25,999 votes and 4,568 votes.

Parvesh, a two-time MP from West Delhi, mounted a highly spirited campaign in New Delhi even before the official announcement of his candidature by the BJP. Two months before the poll, Verma ensured that he reached out to the maximum number of voters in a door-to-door campaign, covering thousands of households in his constituency.

Verma, a son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, is among the frontrunners for the next chief minister of Delhi. The AAP deployed manpower and resources in the constituency expecting a tough contest on the cards and also accused Verma of giving money and other goodies to voters.

The management graduate, known for his vocal, spirited nature, even publicly declared himself as Kejriwal's rival in the New Delhi seat held by the former Delhi chief minister since 2013.Verma's victory was not dissimilar to Kejriwal's, who in 2013 dethroned two-time CM and Congress candidate Sheila Dikshit.