Delhi Elections Done And Dusted, EC Lifts Model Code Of Conduct

New Delhi: Following the completion of the election process in Delhi, the Election Commission of India (ECI) officially lifted the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the national capital on Monday, marking an end to month-long restrictions put in place for free and fair polls.

On January 7, the ECI announced the election schedule for 70 assembly seats in Delhi. The poll code of conduct also was imposed in Delhi from the same day, which remained in force till the declaration of the results.

After the nomination process for the assembly elections, finalisation of candidate lists, and intensified campaigning by political parties, voting was held on February 5 while results were declared on February 8. On Monday, the ECI issued orders officially lifting the MCC.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Chief Election Officer, R Alice Vaz, called on Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday to brief him and hand over information of the party and candidate results from the assembly elections. As per the final tally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has clinched victory in 48 of the 70 assembly seats in Delhi, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) managed to win only 22 seats.

BJP returns to power in Delhi after 27 years

Even as the Aam Aadmi Party achieved the status of a national party in a decade, it failed to retain power in Delhi for the third consecutive time as BJP managed to turn the tables this time with a comprehensive victory, winning nearly two-third seats. After 27 long years, the saffron party has returned to power in Delhi.

According to the data of the Election Commission, BJP’s vote share stood at 45.66 per cent while AAP managed 43.55 per cent votes. Despite the narrow margin, BJP’s seat share was well beyond the majority mark. On the other hand, Congress with 6.35 per cent votes did not secure even a single seat in Delhi.

What is the Model Code of Conduct?

The MCC is a set of rules laid out by the Election Commission of India to ensure free and fair elections. The code which comes into force immediately after the announcement of election dates, governs the conduct of political parties, candidates, and even the government and administrative machinery during the election period. With clear instructions on what the political parties should and should not do during this period, this poll code aims to prevent any unfair advantage, including misuse of power or resources. Once the results are announced, the code is lifted.