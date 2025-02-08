Delhi Elections: Biggest Gainers And Losers

New Delhi: The BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi captured power in Delhi by winning a whopping 48 seats in the 70-member Assembly. The saffron party grabbed power in the national capital after 27 years. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party was ousted after ruling for over a decade.

Here are the biggest gainers and losers after the results were declared on Saturday.

Biggest Gainers:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The outcome of the poll has once again highlighted the public trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The people of Delhi have once again believed in the guarantees given by the Prime Minister. It is also a support to the developmental agenda which is pushed by the BJP and particularly the National Democratic Alliance. It also validates the PM's connection with the voters and the trust they have in him.

parvesh verma

Parvesh Verma emerged as a giant killer and defeated former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat in a three-way battle. Parvesh, a two-time MP from West Delhi, mounted a highly spirited campaign in New Delhi even before the official announcement of his candidature by the BJP. Two months before the poll, Verma ensured that he reached out to the maximum number of voters in a door-to-door campaign, covering thousands of households in his constituency. He is one of the likely candidates for the post of the Delhi Chief Minister.

Biggest Losers:

Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal lost the New Delhi Assembly seat and his party was ousted from power in the national capital. Kejriwal led the AAP's campaign from the from and hence the result was a setback to him. The former IRS officer will now have to regroup his cadre and prepare them for the next elections. His party will also have to play the role of responsible opposition. Kejriwal will also have to ensure that the results of the Delhi Assembly polls do not have any impact in Punjab, where his party is in power.

Rahul Gandhi

One of the biggest losers in the Delhi Assembly polls is former Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as the grand old party drew a blank. It was the sixth time that the Congress failed to win a single seat in Delhi since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. After suffering defeats in Haryana and Maharashtra, Congress under Rahul Gandhi suffered yet another loss. The challenge for the Raebareli MP will be to regroup the cadre and lay out an action plan.

Manish Sisodia

Another key loser is senior AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Sisodia, who changed his constituency to Jangpura from Parpatganj, suffered a loss. Sisodia lost by just 675 votes from the Jangpura constituency to BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah. While Sisodia polled 38184 votes, Marwah polled 38859 votes. Sisodia also had campaigned shoulder to shoulder with Arvind Kejriwal and the defeat of the party was also a major setback to him. Sisodia was also jailed for a considerable period but he failed to garner the sympathy of the voters.