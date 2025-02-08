ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Leading In 30 Seats, Show Early TV Trends; AAP Ahead In 22, Congress 1

New Delhi: The BJP was leading in 30 seats while AAP was ahead in 22 and the Congress one, as counting of votes continued for the assembly election in Delhi.

According to the latest trends being run by television channels, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who is pitted against the BJP's Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi seat, was trailing. In the Kalkaji seat, Chief Minister Atishi was trailing the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was also trailing in Jangpura. The BJP's Karawal Nagar candidate Kapil Mishra was leading while AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj was ahead in the Greater Kailash seat.