Delhi Elections 2025: Sikhs Leave Their Mark By Winning Seats For BJP And AAP

Chandigarh: Even as BJP managed to wrest Delhi from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after 27 years, several Sikh candidates from both the parties won several seats of the 70 in the national capital.

Rajouri Garden Assembly Seat: Manjinder Singh Sirsa (BJP)

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, hailing from Sirsa, was fielded by the BJP from the Rajouri Garden Assembly seat. The 52-year-old won this seat with 55.8 per cent vote share and 18,190 votes. Sirsa got 64,132 votes while his main opponent Dhanwati Chandela of AAP got 45,942. Congress candidate Dharampal Chandila managed to secure only 3,198 votes. Born on 28 February 1972, Sirsa's family belongs to Bajekan near Sirsa in Haryana. He owns a farmhouse on the National Highway near his village and has land in Sikanderpur and Moriwala as well. Sirsa left the Shiromani Akali Dal and joined the BJP in December 2021. He is the National Secretary of the BJP and was a member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly from 2013 to 2015 and from 2017 to 2020. He has also held the responsibility of the Chairman of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

Jangpura Assembly Seat: Tarvinder Singh Marwah (BJP)

BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah defeated former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia from Jangpura Assembly seat in Delhi. According to the Election Commission website, Marwah won by a margin of 675 votes over his high-profile rival. Born on 10 October 1959 in New Delhi, Marwah completed his school education in Delhi and pursued higher education at PGDAV College, University of Delhi. He is married to Surinderpal Kaur and has represented Jangpura constituency as a Congress party MLA for three consecutive terms from 1998 to 2013. In July, 2022, he joined the BJP and was appointed the head of the Sikh cell of the Delhi unit of the party. Marwah had alleged that he was not given time to meet senior leaders of Congress like Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi following which he switched sides. According to the election affidavit, a criminal case is pending against Marwah who is a businessman and has several immovable assets in Delh.

Gandhinagar Assembly Seat: Arvinder Singh Lovely (BJP)

BJP had fielded former Congress MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhinagar Assembly seat and he won it for the party by defeating AAP's Naveen Singh Chaudhary. Lovely defeated AAP's Naveen Chaudhary by 12,748 votes. While Lovely got 56858 votes, Chaudhary secured 44,110. Lovely had joined the BJP during 2017. He had been a Congress MLA from Gandhinagar seat in 2013. Gandhinagar Assembly seat is part of East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

File photo of Arvinder Singh Lovely being welcomed to BJP (ETV Bharat)

Tilak Nagar Seat: Jarnail Singh (Aam Aadmi Party)

Amid the impressive show by BJP, AAP won the Tilak Nagar Assembly seat from where it had fielded Jarnail Singh who defeated BJP's Shweta Saini by 11,656 votes. While Jarnail got 52,134 votes, Shweta got 40,478. Jarnail took the lead from the initial trends and maintained it till his victory. Aam Aadmi Party has won the seat for the fourth time in a row. Tilak Nagar seat has been with the Aam Aadmi Party since 2013. AThis general category seat is n West Delhi district. Jarnail had won from this seat in 2013, 2015 and 2020.

Chandni Chowk seat: Purandeep Singh Sahni (Aam Aadmi Party)

Purandeep Singh Sahni of Aam Aadmi Party won from Chandni Chowk seat, which was much discussed among political analysts. Sahni defeated Satish Jain of Bharatiya Janata Party by a margin of 16,572 votes. While Saini got 38,993 votes, Satish Jain got 22,421. Mudit Agarwal of Congress came in third with 9,065 votes.