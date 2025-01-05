PM Modi Slams 'AAPda' Govt, Says No Public Welfare Scheme To Be Shut If BJP Comes To Power In Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called the AAP government in Delhi 'AAPda (disaster) as he accused it of wasting a decade fighting with the Centre and urged the people of the national capital to give the BJP an opportunity to turn it into a city of the future.
The prime minister also assured that no public welfare scheme would be discontinued if the BJP assumed power but the party's government would weed out the corruption in their implementation. Addressing a rally in the Rohini area, Modi dubbed the AAP government a "disaster" that had struck Delhi and asserted the BJP would usher in change.
"Only when this 'AAPda (disaster)' is gotten rid of in Delhi, the double-engine of development will come in," Modi said. The prime minister said the Centre had been developing highways in Delhi, expanding the Metro network, starting the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System, and running big hospitals.
"However, the moment you step out of a Metro station, you can see potholed roads, overflowing sewers. Some areas are such that even auto and cab drivers refuse to ply due to long traffic jams," he said.
"In the past 10 years, Delhi has witnessed a state government that is no less than an 'AAPda (disaster)'! Delhiites have realised this. Only one voice is reverberating in Delhi -- 'Aapda nahi sahenge, badal kar rahenge (will not tolerate disaster, will bring change)," Modi said.
Amid chants of " Delhi mei bahane nahi, badlav chahiye ; BJP ki sarkaar chahiye " (Delhi needs change, not excuses; it wants a BJP government), the crowd welcomed the Prime Minister enthusiastically.
PM Modi emphasised the importance of the next 25 years for India and Delhi, stating, "The coming 25 years are crucial for India's journey to becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed nation). For India to achieve this, it is vital that Delhi progresses in tandem."
He praised the BJP as a party of "good governance and nation-first ideology", citing its successes in states like Odisha, Maharashtra, and the Northeast, and at the Centre.
He encouraged BJP workers to connect with Delhi residents and showcase the party's commitment to development, calling this election a "golden opportunity to win the hearts of Delhi.
Modi reiterated his vision of making Delhi one of the world's top cities with world-class facilities. "Last year, the Centre allocated over Rs 75,000 crore for health and development projects in Delhi. We want to make Delhi a capital that reflects India's heritage and pride," he said.
The Prime Minister pointed out that Delhi's metro expansion, including the Namo Bharat Train, Delhi Metro Phase-IV's Janakpuri-Krishna Park stretch, and the Rithala-Kundli corridor, are all Centre-driven initiatives. He highlighted the PM Awas Yojana, mentioning the Swabhimaan Apartment in Ashok Nagar as a "Modi ki guarantee" for affordable housing.
He slammed the AAP government for "wasting" a decade, accusing it of mismanagement in areas like sanitation, public transportation, and law and order.
"Delhi suffers whenever these people are in power," he remarked, citing issues in unclean colonies and unsafe conditions. Touching on the recent controversy over the former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, referred to as "Sheesh Mahal" by the BJP, PM Modi accused the AAP of prioritising luxuries over public welfare.
"When people were struggling during the COVID-19 crisis, they were busy building their 'Sheesh Mahal.' This shows their disregard for Delhi's citizens," he said.
The Prime Minister also accused the AAP of not implementing central welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat for political reasons, depriving Delhi residents of crucial benefits.
"Intention, decision, loyalty and policy are very important in the politics. However, there is a big question on their intention and loyalty," PM Modi said, adding that top AAP leaders are today accused of several scams. (Agency inputs)