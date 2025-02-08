Delhi Election 2025: AAP's Amanatullah Khan Set For A Hattrick In Okhla Seat

New Delhi: As the counting of votes for the high-stakes Okhla assembly seat in the national capital crossed halfway, the senior AAP leader and MLA Amanatullah Khan is leading by a comfortable margin of 25934 votes.

After 13 rounds of counting, Amanatullah received 59385 against Shifa ur Rehman Khan of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), who polled 33451, while Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Manish Chaudhary got 17137 votes.

Khan, who is seeking re-election, is challenged by Rehman Khan, Chaudhary, and Congress nominee Ariba Khan in the Okhla seat, which is located in the South-East district of Delhi and comes under the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, the Okhla seat had a total of 335,147 electors. The total number of valid votes was 196794. Khan won and became MLA. He secured a total of 130367 votes. BJP candidate Braham Singh stood second with a total of 58540 votes. He lost by 71827 votes.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls, the Okhla seat had a total of 273,543 electors, with 166,139 valid votes. Khan again won and became MLA with a total of 104,271 votes, while BJP candidate Braham Singh stood second with a total of 39,739 votes.

Poll Equation in Okhla

A total of 14 candidates were in the fray from Okhla. Some voters feel Khan has the upper hand due to his previous efforts; others believe he has not brought about meaningful development in the constituency.

On the other hand, AIMIM's Shifa ur Rehman, who is in jail as an accused in the Delhi riots case, has been in the fray since January 16, when he filed the nominations. His wife, Noor Fatima, who is campaigning on his behalf, remains confident about his victory.