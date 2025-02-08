ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Election 2025: Senior AAP Leader Somnath Bharti Set To Lose Malviya Nagar Seat

New Delhi: The Malviya Nagar seat in the South district is a bastion of the Aam Aadmi Party, as its senior leader, Somnath Bharti, has won three times.

The AAP has once again fielded Somnath Bharti, who is seeking re-election. But with anti-incumbency as a key factor, the contest for Bharti is not an easy one. The BJP has fielded Satish Upadhyay, while the Congress nominee is Jitender Kumar Kochar.

The Malviya Nagar seat is located in the South district of Delhi and comes under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, the Malviya Nagar seat had a total of 152,442 electors. The total number of valid votes was 89229. Somnath Bharti won and became MLA. He secured a total of 52043 votes. BJP candidate Shailender Singh stood second with a total of 33899 votes. He lost by 18144 votes.