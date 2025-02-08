ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP's Kuldeep Kumar Defeats BJP's Priyanka In Kondli, Secures Victory For Party

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Kuldeep Kumar defeated BJP's Priyanka Gautam in the Kondli constituency of Delhi in the 2025 Assembly elections. After 12 rounds of counting, Kumar emerged victorious with a total of 62,936 votes, defeating Gautam by a margin of 6,293 votes. Gautam secured 55,499 votes in the reserved seat for Scheduled Castes (SC).

Kondli, part of the Esat Delhi district is one of the 70 constituencies in the state and falls under the East Delhi parliamentary seat. In the 2020 elections, Kondli had 1,91,383 registered voters, with 1,28,680 valid votes cast. This win for AAP adds to the party's efforts to hold onto its stronghold in Delhi, even as the broader election trends show the BJP surging towards an overall majority.

The BJP is poised to return to power in Delhi after 27 years, having led in more than 36 seats, thus surpassing the required majority. This marks a historic shift as the BJP last won the capital in 1993.

Meanwhile, AAP, which has held power since 2013, faces its first-ever potential defeat in an assembly election. Congress, once a dominant force in Delhi politics, continues to struggle, failing to secure any seats in the last two elections.

The February 5 election saw voter turnout of 60.54 per cent from the 1.55 crore eligible voters in Delhi. In preparation for the election, a robust security arrangement was made, with 10,000 police personnel deployed, including two companies of paramilitary forces at each centre. The result of the 2025 elections marks a dramatic turn in Delhi's political landscape.

