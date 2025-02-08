Delhi Elections 2025: Satyendar Jain Looks To Retain Shakur Basti Seat, Takes Early Lead

New Delhi: In Shakur Basti Assembly segment, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain has taken early leads in the counting for the Delhi Assembly elections 2025, on Saturday.

The counting of votes is underway from 8 am. The poll officials have taken up the counting of postal votes initially. Thirty minutes later, they have began counting the EVM votes.

He is in fray from the Shakur Basti seat and is seeking re-election. He has already won the seat three times - in the 2020, 2015 and 2013 Delhi Assembly elections. Jain is being challenged by BJP nominee Karnail Singh and Congress candidate Satish Kumar Luthra. The BJP candidate is also the chief of its Delhi Mandir Prakoshth.

Shakur Basti seat is located in the North district of Delhi and comes under the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, Shakur Basti seat had a total of 146226 electors. The total number of valid votes was 98524. Satyender Jain won the seat securing 51165 votes. His nearest rival BJP candidate S C Vats finished second with 43573 votes.

In 2015, Shakur Basti seat had a total of 147262 electors. The total number of valid votes was 105449. As AAP candidate, Satyender Jain won the seat polling 51530 votes. He defeated Vats, who contested on a BJP ticket. Vats polled 48397 votes. In the 2013 Delhi Assembly polls, Shakur Basti seat had a total of 134433 electors. The total number of valid votes was 94533. Satyendra Kumar Jain(Satyendar Jain), in his maiden poll plunge as AAP candidate, won the election with 40232 votes. His nearest rival and BJP nominee Shyam Lal Garg got 33170 votes.