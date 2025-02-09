Delhi Elections 2025: BJP's Vote Share Rises By 13%, AAP's Dips By 10%

New Delhi: The vote share of BJP, which returned to power in Delhi after a long hiatus of 27 years, has risen by around 13 percentage points in the last decade.

On the other, the vote share of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which lost the Assembly elections after remaining in power for over a decade, declined by 10 percentage points during the same period. This elections, the difference between the vote shares of BJP and AAP was just two per cent. The BJP scripted an impressive win and stormed to power in Delhi by winning 48 seats while AAP was limited to 22. The BJP may have been out of power for long but it launched a vigorous and spirited campaign to ensure even AAP's heavyweights including Arvind Kejriwal did not win this time. AAP secured a vote share of 43.57 per cent, down from 53.57 per cent in the 2020 polls. In the 2015 Assembly elections, it had secured 54.5 per cent of the votes. This is probably the first time that a party even after getting 40 per cent vote share lost the polls.

In 2020 and 2015, AAP won a massive mandate by securing 67 and 62 seats respectively. The BJP secured a vote share of 45.56 per cent and won 48 seats. The party's vote share rose from 38.51 per cent in 2020 and 32.3 per cent in the 2015 elections.

BJP workers celebrating in Delhi (ETV Bharat)

The Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 years from 1998 to 2013, did not win any seat and secured a vote share of just 6.34 per cent. The only consolation for the party was that it saw an improvement of 2.1 per cent in vote share over the last time. The party polled 6.34 per cent of the valid votes as against 4.3 per cent in the 2020 assembly polls, denting its INDIA bloc partner AAP across segments.