Delhi Elections 2025: BJP's Raj Karan Khatri Leading With 6,685 Votes In Narela Assembly Seat

New Delhi: It is a straight battle between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Narela Assembly constituency.

Even as Narela has been a stronghold of AAP, this time BJP's Raj Karan Khatri is leading from the seat with 6,685 votes. AAP has fielded Sharad Kumar from the seat and the Congress' candidate is Aruna.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Sharad had won the seat by defeating Neel Daman Khatri of BJP by a margin of 17,429 votes which was 10.52% of the total votes cast for the seat. AAP had a vote share of 52.06% in 2020 in this seat. Similarly, in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Sharad had won the seat by defeating Neel of BJP by a margin of 40,292 which was 25.13% of the total votes cast for the seat. AAP had a vote share of 59.97% in 2015 in this seat. Even as Sharad is looking to retain the seat for the third time, as per latest updates he is trailing behind Raj Karan Khatri.

This constituency is located in the North Delhi region. and is under North West Delhi (SC) Lok Sabha constituency. There were a total of 2,79,834 registered voters on the electoral rolls for the 2025 Assembly elections in Narela Assembly constituency, of which 1,51,980 were male, 1,27,845 female and 9 of the third gender.