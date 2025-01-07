Delhi Election Schedule Announced By Election Commission Of India; Polling on Feb 5, Counting on Feb 8

ETV Bharat / bharat

Screengrab showing the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addressing a press conference here in Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2024. ( ETV Bharat via ECI )

New Delhi: Elections to the Delhi Legislative Assembly will be held in a single schedule with polling to be held on February 5, and counting on February 8, in a single phase, said the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday. The notification - Jan. 10

Last day for nominations - Jan. 17

Scrutiny of nominations - Jan. 18

Withdrawal of nominations - Jan. 20

Date of poll - Feb. 5

Date of counting - Feb. 8 The term of the 70-member Assembly ends on February 23, and elections have to be held before that to constitute a new House. The election schedule for the Delhi Legislative Assembly as announced by the ECI. (ETV Bharat via ECI) Nearly 1.55 cr voters are eligible to vote in the Delhi elections and the number includes 71.74 lakh women and over 2 lakh first-time voters. There will be over 13,000 polling stations, Kumar said. Due process followed rigorously in deletions or additions to voter lists, no room for any manipulation, said the CEC, in an apparent response to the allegations of the AAP, claiming that thousands of voters were deleted and added at the behest of the BJP. We have created new records of voting, women participation; we will soon have a new record of one billion-plus voters. Canards being spread about wrongful additions or deletions in electoral rolls to target particular groups, the CEC said.

Right to question inherent in democracy, it's our duty to clear all doubts, the CEC said on allegations of poll process manipulation. Fifteen different parties have emerged as the single largest ones in polls across 30 states, union territories since the Bihar state elections which was held in 2020, he said. It is pertinent to note that the national capital has been going to elections in a single phase. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which has been in power in the capital since 2015 and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are trading barbs against each other while the Congress which is presently the driver of INDIA bloc is taking on the AAP in the Delhi elections. In the 2020 election, the AAP won 62 of the 70 seats in Delhi and went on to dominate the capital's politics for a second consecutive term. The party is looking for a third consecutive term, hoping its outreach programmes would be able to find its resonance with the voters in the national capital. Also, it remains as a litmus test for the party's governance model and its leader Arvind Kejriwal and the party's appeal to the electorate. The Electronic Voting Machines are commissioned only 7-8 days before polling day, candidates are kept informed through their agents at every step of the process, said the CEC, in response to the allegations of the manipuation of the EVMs. He recalled how the Courts have ruled on 42 occasions that the EVMs are not hackable and allegations of tampering totally baseless. It is impossible to change voter turnout data and a misconceived narrative being spread on increase of voting after 5 pm, he said, adding that "Disclosure is our main pillar, detailed guidelines and datasets available on our website".