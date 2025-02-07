ETV Bharat / bharat

How Delhi Election Results May Impact JDU-BJP Alliance In Bihar

Voting for the 70-seat Delhi Assembly took place on February 5, and several exit polls suggest that the BJP is likely to form the government.

Delhi Election Results May Impact Bihar Politics
A voter gets polling slip at out side of a polling station during the Delhi Assembly elections (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 7, 2025, 8:57 PM IST

Patna: The results of the Delhi Assembly elections will be declared on February 8, and some of the exit polls indicate a BJP victory in the national capital. This outcome could influence the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The people of Bihar keenly observe the Delhi results.

If the BJP forms the government in Delhi, it could strengthen the party's position in Bihar as well. Voting for the 70-seat Delhi Assembly took place on February 5, and several exit polls suggest that the BJP is likely to form the government.

A BJP victory in Delhi may influence the talks on the seat-sharing and the Chief Ministerial post in Bihar. Senior journalist Ravi Upadhyay told ETV Bharat, “If BJP forms the government in Delhi, BJP can strengthen itself in Bihar just like in Maharashtra. However, BJP cannot contest the Bihar elections without Nitish Kumar as its face.”

Hindustani Awam Morcha spokesperson Vijay Yadav confidently predicted a BJP win in Delhi, saying, “Arvind Kejriwal has mortgaged Delhi. The people now seek change, and BJP will form the government.” Discussing Bihar’s politics, he added, “Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar have done remarkable work in Bihar. In the upcoming Assembly elections, the NDA will secure 225 seats, with Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister.”

Patna resident Arvind Kumar Pandey believes that a BJP government in Delhi will make the party less aggressive in Bihar. He said, “BJP and JDU will work together, maintaining mutual coordination. Bihar’s development will be prioritised.”

Similarly, Santosh Kumar from Patna emphasised Nitish Kumar’s role, saying, “Nitish Kumar is the unanimously accepted NDA leader in Bihar. The BJP-JDU alliance is strong, and there is no doubt over Nitish Kumar's leadership.”

Indrajit Kumar, another Patna resident, asserted, “Nitish Kumar has worked tirelessly for Bihar. The public trusts him, which is why he will once again lead Bihar as Chief Minister.”

Patna: The results of the Delhi Assembly elections will be declared on February 8, and some of the exit polls indicate a BJP victory in the national capital. This outcome could influence the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The people of Bihar keenly observe the Delhi results.

If the BJP forms the government in Delhi, it could strengthen the party's position in Bihar as well. Voting for the 70-seat Delhi Assembly took place on February 5, and several exit polls suggest that the BJP is likely to form the government.

A BJP victory in Delhi may influence the talks on the seat-sharing and the Chief Ministerial post in Bihar. Senior journalist Ravi Upadhyay told ETV Bharat, “If BJP forms the government in Delhi, BJP can strengthen itself in Bihar just like in Maharashtra. However, BJP cannot contest the Bihar elections without Nitish Kumar as its face.”

Hindustani Awam Morcha spokesperson Vijay Yadav confidently predicted a BJP win in Delhi, saying, “Arvind Kejriwal has mortgaged Delhi. The people now seek change, and BJP will form the government.” Discussing Bihar’s politics, he added, “Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar have done remarkable work in Bihar. In the upcoming Assembly elections, the NDA will secure 225 seats, with Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister.”

Patna resident Arvind Kumar Pandey believes that a BJP government in Delhi will make the party less aggressive in Bihar. He said, “BJP and JDU will work together, maintaining mutual coordination. Bihar’s development will be prioritised.”

Similarly, Santosh Kumar from Patna emphasised Nitish Kumar’s role, saying, “Nitish Kumar is the unanimously accepted NDA leader in Bihar. The BJP-JDU alliance is strong, and there is no doubt over Nitish Kumar's leadership.”

Indrajit Kumar, another Patna resident, asserted, “Nitish Kumar has worked tirelessly for Bihar. The public trusts him, which is why he will once again lead Bihar as Chief Minister.”

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI ELECTION RESULTSRESULTS WILL ALSO AFFECT BIHARDELHI POLLBIHAR POLLSDELHI ELECTION 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.