How Delhi Election Results May Impact JDU-BJP Alliance In Bihar

Patna: The results of the Delhi Assembly elections will be declared on February 8, and some of the exit polls indicate a BJP victory in the national capital. This outcome could influence the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The people of Bihar keenly observe the Delhi results.

If the BJP forms the government in Delhi, it could strengthen the party's position in Bihar as well. Voting for the 70-seat Delhi Assembly took place on February 5, and several exit polls suggest that the BJP is likely to form the government.

A BJP victory in Delhi may influence the talks on the seat-sharing and the Chief Ministerial post in Bihar. Senior journalist Ravi Upadhyay told ETV Bharat, “If BJP forms the government in Delhi, BJP can strengthen itself in Bihar just like in Maharashtra. However, BJP cannot contest the Bihar elections without Nitish Kumar as its face.”

Hindustani Awam Morcha spokesperson Vijay Yadav confidently predicted a BJP win in Delhi, saying, “Arvind Kejriwal has mortgaged Delhi. The people now seek change, and BJP will form the government.” Discussing Bihar’s politics, he added, “Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar have done remarkable work in Bihar. In the upcoming Assembly elections, the NDA will secure 225 seats, with Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister.”