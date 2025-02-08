ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP's Fight Against BJP To Continue, Says Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Atishi accepted the people's mandate in the assembly elections, calling it a "setback" but vowed to continue the party's struggle against the BJP. Atishi retained her Kalkaji Assembly seat on Saturday, defeating BJP rival Ramesh Bidhuri, according to the Election Commission.

BJP is leading or has won at least 49 seats in the 70-seat Assembly, while AAP has managed only 21 seats. Congress led by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi could not open its account in the national capital.

Speaking to the reporters, Atishi said, "First of all, I thank the people of Delhi and our party workers who stood strong. We accept the mandate. The war against BJP's dictatorship and hooliganism will continue. This is a setback but AAP's fight for the people of Delhi and the country will go on."

Expressing gratitude to her supporters, the AAP leader said, "I thank the people who trusted me. I also thank my team, which faced all challenges and took our message to the public. I have won my seat but this is not a time for celebration -- this is the time to fight. The battle against BJP's authoritarianism will continue."