Delhi Election Results 2025: Top AAP Leaders Lag Behind BJP Candidates

New Delhi: As the counting for the Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025 is nearly complete, there are many surprising outcomes with several prominent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including its chief, Arvind Kejriwal, and Chief Minister Atishi, trailing behind the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates.

Kejriwal, the party supremo, is currently trailing in the New Delhi constituency while BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Singh is leading, giving a major setback to the AAP.

Early trends also show CM Atishi trailing the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri in Kalkaji. Similarly, AAP leader Satyendra Jain, who is out on bail in a money laundering case, is behind in Shakur Basti. Avadh Ojha, a civil services exam coach who joined the AAP recently, is trailing in Patparganj, the seat that was previously won in 2013, 2015, and 2020 but was shifted to Jungpura this time.

Other prominent AAP faces who are trailing include Somnath Bharti, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Rakhi Birla, and Brahum Singh Tanwar in their respective seats of Shakur Basti, Patparganj, Malviya Nagar, Greater Kailash, Madipur, and Chattarpur.

Ojha lags behind BJP's Ravinder Negi, while the Congress's Anil Chaudhary is in third place. Patparganj was seen as an AAP bastion, especially due to Manish Sisodia's prestigious education reforms. The trends also indicate a tough battle for the ruling party, which secured a landslide victory with 67 seats in 2015 and 62 in 2020, but is now facing an upset.

Ahead of the poll results, Chief Minister Atishi had expressed confidence in the AAP win, saying that they will return to power in the "battle between good and evil". Bharadwaj predicted that the AAP would win at least 40-45 seats. However, the election results will determine whether AAP can overcome the early setbacks and retain power or if the BJP will succeed in its bid to govern the national capital.

Polling for the Delhi elections was conducted on Wednesday, February 5, with exit polls suggesting a significant victory for the BJP. If these projections hold, it would mark the party’s return to power in Delhi after more than two decades.

The AAP, however, dismissed the exit poll predictions, asserting confidence in forming the government for a third consecutive term. Party leader Gopal Rai countered these claims, stating that AAP expects to win at least 50 seats.

As the counting progresses, all eyes are on the final results, which will determine whether AAP retains power or if the BJP makes a historic comeback in Delhi politics. However, the BJP is leading in early trends. (with inputs from agencies)