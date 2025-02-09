Delhi: BJP Seniors Discuss Selection Of CM, Hold Meeting With Newly-Elected MLAs

New Delhi: BJP has achieved an absolute majority in Delhi assembly elections and won 48 MLA seats as against the magic figure of 36 in the 70-member house. At the same time, the Aam Aadmi Party has won 22 seats. Having got a clear-cut majority, the BJP is going to form the government in Delhi.

Against this backdrop, a meeting was held at the Delhi BJP state office with all the newly elected MLAs and MPs ahead of the formation of the government. The meeting was held under the leadership of BJP's National Organization Minister BL Santosh, National Vice President Delhi Incharge Baijayant Panda, and State President Virendra Sachdeva.

The future plan of the party was discussed in this meeting. Delhi BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Kamaljit Sehrawat, Manoj Tiwari, Ramveer Singh Bidhuri, and Yogendra Chandolia also attended this meeting. However, the name of the Chief Minister has not been decided yet. The top leadership of the party will take the decision, the leaders said. MLA Parvesh Verma, who defeated Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat, also attended this meeting, but he left early.

There was still suspense over who would be chosen as the leader of the BJP legislative party. Although the name of the Chief Minister of Delhi has not been announced by the party yet, the name of Parvesh Verma, MLA from New Delhi, is leading in this race. Apart from this, there are many other names including Vijendra Gupta.

Before the meeting, BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that Delhiites are celebrating Diwali after the victory of their party. After a long time, the BJP government is being formed in Delhi, he said. Delhiites dream of making Delhi prosperous and developed under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, this dream of Delhiites will be fulfilled, he said.

It is being told that in the meeting, senior leaders gave guidelines to the MLAs to work under proper organisational and administrative rules. Also, all the MLAs have been asked to keep their working style completely transparent. Apart from this, in the meetings, the attention of the MLAs was drawn towards the victory message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday evening and that they have to start working for the development and implementation of the Prime Minister's dream in Delhi without losing any time.

BJP's winning candidate from Rohini assembly constituency, Vijender Gupta said that they will fulfill all the promises made to the people of Delhi. "I am an MLA and whatever decision the party takes, we will follow it," he said.