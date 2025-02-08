ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Election Results 2025: A Look At The 8 Assembly Seats Where BJP Had Emerged Victorious In 2020

As per ECI trends, there is a complete saffron wave with BJP candidates poised to retain all eight seats the party had won in 2020.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 8, 2025, 12:54 PM IST

New Delhi: Out of power in Delhi since 1998, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making significant strides in the national capital over the last few years. From securing three seats in 2015 Assembly elections, to increasing its tally to eight in 2020, the saffron party now looks set to breach the AAP fortress in 2025 elections, if the latest counting trends of the Election Commission of India (ECI) are anything to go by.

What is the status of the eight assembly segments where BJP emerged victorious in 2020?

While the Aam Aadmi Party clinched 62 of the 70 seats in 2020 polls, BJP overcame AAP dominance in eight constituencies including Rohini, Gandhi Nagar, Ghonda, Karawal Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Mustafabad, Rohtas Nagar, and Vishwas Nagar. Congress secured zero seats.

However, since then, there has been a major shift in the political landscape of Delhi, especially after several AAP MLAs resigned while others faced disqualification. BJP's strength also reduced to seven after resignation of BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who was elected as a Member of Parliament in 2024.

As far as the latest ECI trends are concerned, there is a complete saffron wave with BJP candidates poised to retain all the eight seats the party had won in 2020.

  • Rohini Constituency: BJP candidate Vijender Gupta is leading against AAP's Pardeep Mittal with a margin of 20520.
  • Rohtas Nagar Constituency: BJP's Jitender Mahajan is ahead. AAP candidate Sarita Singh is trailing by 12983 votes.
  • Vishwas Nagar Seat: BJP's Om Prakash Sharma has gained a significant lead of 24949 votes against AAP's Deepak Singhal.
  • Mustafabad Constituency: BJP candidate Mohan Singh Bisht leads by 42998 votes against AAP's Adeel Ahmad Khan.
  • Gandhi Nagar Constituency: BJP's Arvinder Singh Lovely is ahead. AAP candidate Naveen Chaudhary (Deepu) is trailing by 4246 votes.
  • Ghonda Constituency: BJP candidate Ajay Mahawar has gained a lead of 20305 votes against AAP's Gaurav Sharma.
  • Karawal Nagar Constituency: BJP's Kapil Mishra is ahead of AAP candidate Manoj Tyagi by 34035 votes.
  • Laxmi Nagar constituency: BJP candidate Abhay Verma is leading against AAP's BB Tyagi by 3800 votes.

It is worthwhile to mention that the BJP workers under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and party's national chief JP Nadda and BJP's Delhi in-charge Baijayant Panda intensified their campaign with an increased focus on lower, middle and upper-middle class voters.

