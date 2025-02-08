Delhi Election Results 2025: In Badli Seat, BJP Candidate Looks Poised To Defeat Two-Time AAP MLA Ajesh Yadav

New Delhi: As the vote-counting progresses for Delhi Legislative Assembly elections 2025, latest trends indicate a saffron sweep in the national capital after 27 long years.

Discussions were abuzz - Will AAP nominee Ajesh Yadav score a hattrick from the Badli seat? Among the many seats, Badli assembly segment located in the North district of Delhi and which comes under the North West Delhi (SC) Lok Sabha constituency, also saw a keenly contested battle between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

While AAP's incumbent MLA, Ajesh Yadav, is vying for a third consecutive term in the Badli constituency, he is facing stiff competition from BJP's Aahir Deepak Chaudharyy. By the end of Round-12 counting, two-time MLA Ajesh was trailing by 6589 votes, which suggests that BJP candidate is set to clinch the Badli seat this time. Congress candidate Devender Yadav is nowhere in the picture.

In 2015, the Badli seat had a total of 223268 electors, of which valid vote count stood at 141637. AAP nominee Ajesh Yadav won and became MLA by securing a total of 72795 votes. Congress candidate Devender Yadav managed to garner 37419 votes and was distant second.

In 2020, Badli legislative assembly constituency had a total of 219941 voters. Of this, the total number of valid votes were 139234. AAP candidate Ajesh Yadav became MLA for the second time by securing a total of 69427 votes. BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Bhagat stood second with a total of 40333 votes. It seems tables have turned this time.

Overall, the total voter turnout for this year's assembly elections was recorded at a little over 60%. The final results are expected to be officially announced later today, but the emerging trends suggest formation of BJP government in Delhi.