Sankalp Patra and Modi Guarantee: BJP Played Its Cards Well To Wrest Delhi From AAP After 27 Long Years

New Delhi: BJP is all set to form the government in Delhi after a long hiatus of 27 years. The party played its cards right and all its strategies worked even as Aam Aadmi Party was humbled after being in power for over a decade.

BJP's victory is even more significant as this time Aam Aadmi Party not only faced defeat but also embarrassment as its national convener Arvind Kejriwal and party number two Manish Sisodia lost the polls. Political analyst Ajay Pandey said, "Along with the anti-incumbency wave, the people did not believe in the free schemes and promises of Aam Aadmi Party this time. The people of Delhi voted for the BJP's Sankalp Patra and it cleared the path for the party to form its government in Delhi after 27 years. He said the Modi factor also played a vital role in BJP's victory.

On the victory of BJP's Pravesh Verma, who defeated Kejriwal from New Delhi Assembly seat, his sister Manisha, in a special conversation with ETV Bharat said her brother has passion and it helped him win the trust of people of New Delhi. On being asked whether Verma will be the next Chief Minister of Delhi, Manisha said, "The decision will be taken by the top leaders of the party. He has always tried to fulfill his responsibilities and everyone is happy with his victory."

BJP workers celebrating in RK Puram (ETV Bharat)

Let's look at the 10 factors that contributed to BJP's win

1. Modi guarantee and brand Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in election rallies that the 'Sankalp Patra' released by the party is 'Modi's guarantee'.

2. The Prime and senior BJP leaders kept stressing that a double engine government (BJP both at the Centre and Delhi) will immensely benefit the national capital and its residents.

3. BJP's micro management: The party assigned responsibilities to every worker from booth to senior level. This was the first election in which the Prime Minister himself interacted with the booth workers and encouraged them to work selflessly and tireless for the party.

4. The BJP was successful in getting every voter out of their homes, apart from dedicated ones. This time the candidates themselves went door-to-door to deliver voting slips to the voters.

5. The announcements made by the Prime Minister in the party's 'Sankalp Patra', which talked about continuing every scheme for the public welfare, were conveyed effectively by the party leaders to the voters.

6. The support of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to BJP during campaigning helped a lot.

7. The BJP went to people with the 'Sankalp Patra' and refrained for making high-sounding and often pompous pre-poll promises.

8. BJP's relentless attack on AAP over issues like the Delhi liquor scam and misutilisation of funds for construction and beautification of Kejriwal's government residence Sheeshmahal proved quite effective. The BJP escalated the issues at the right time to influence voters.

9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been stating that he wants to make Delhi a world-class city. Issues like pollution, waterlogging during monsoon and others were highlighted by BJP and it resonated with the residents who are looking for a change and relief.

10. The plight of Yamuna in Delhi and the stifling atmosphere due to pollution were constantly on the top of BJP's election campaign. The party's appeal to voters to exercise their franchise on the issues proved quite effective. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath challenge to Kejriwal to take a dip in the Yamuna did the job and once again the issue resonated with the voters.

This apart, the Aam Aadmi Party's apathy of the middle class cost it dear. The AAP was born out of the middle class’s frustration with the political status quo. However, over the years, it has come to be increasingly seen by the middle class as a party that works only for the poor, with welfare schemes such as 200 units of free electricity and free bus travel for women. The BJP wooed the vital voter segment assiduously through several outreach programmes including RWA meetings. The icing on the cake came through the massive tax cut announced by the government in the Union Budget. While the BJP, including the Prime Minister himself, had earlier derided welfare schemes as 'revadis' (freebies), in Delhi, it was careful to emphasise that none of the ongoing schemes of the AAP government would be stopped if it came to power. This was announced by Prime Minister Modi himself, giving it added weight that helped counter the AAP’s claim that the poor would lose out on benefits if the BJP was voted in.

The AAP's constant tussle with the Lieutenant Governor and the party blaming the latter for holding up projects did not work well. The last few years have been marked by increased acrimony between the Delhi government and the LG, who holds significant power in the national capital. Voters seem to have decided that a BJP government was likely to function more smoothly alongside a Centre-appointed LG.