ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi’s Next Chief Minister: Who Will Sit On The Throne?

Some of the probable CM candidates Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma (Extreme Right), Basuri Swaraj (Centre) and Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Left) ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading for a clear victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 after 27 years, predictions and speculations began for the chief minister candidate from the party.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s success in the national capital is attributed to anti-incumbency and corruption charges against top AAP leaders.

Even as the BJP has crossed the halfway mark, its top leaders and those seen as the probable CMs are staying tight-lipped about the contenders for the top post. Analysts say this is a crucial decision and would be taken at the top level,, for it pertains to the national capital, and the position comes with more challenges than privileges.

ETV Bharat lists some of the top contenders for the CM post from the BJP.

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma

Former MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, who defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat, is the top contender for the CM post. Verma, the son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, has emerged as a giant killer.

Vijender Gupta

The senior BJP leader has served as Delhi BJP chief and has been victorious from the Rohini seat since 2015. He also won the seat in 2020 and this time. Gupta is a key figure in Delhi’s politics and served as leader of the opposition in the assembly.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa

The BJP’s victorious candidate from the Rajouri Garden Vidhan Sabha constituency, defeating A Dhanwati Chandela A of AAP in the 2025 Delhi Assembly election. Sirsa is also a top name for the CM post in Delhi.

Haresh Khurana