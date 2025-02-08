Delhi’s Next Chief Minister: Who Will Sit On The Throne?

New Delhi: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading for a clear victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 after 27 years, predictions and speculations began for the chief minister candidate from the party.
Meanwhile, the BJP’s success in the national capital is attributed to anti-incumbency and corruption charges against top AAP leaders.
Even as the BJP has crossed the halfway mark, its top leaders and those seen as the probable CMs are staying tight-lipped about the contenders for the top post. Analysts say this is a crucial decision and would be taken at the top level,, for it pertains to the national capital, and the position comes with more challenges than privileges.
ETV Bharat lists some of the top contenders for the CM post from the BJP.
Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma
Former MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, who defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat, is the top contender for the CM post. Verma, the son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, has emerged as a giant killer.
Vijender Gupta
The senior BJP leader has served as Delhi BJP chief and has been victorious from the Rohini seat since 2015. He also won the seat in 2020 and this time. Gupta is a key figure in Delhi’s politics and served as leader of the opposition in the assembly.
Manjinder Singh Sirsa
The BJP’s victorious candidate from the Rajouri Garden Vidhan Sabha constituency, defeating A Dhanwati Chandela A of AAP in the 2025 Delhi Assembly election. Sirsa is also a top name for the CM post in Delhi.
Haresh Khurana
The BJP candidate from the Moti Nagar constituency was pitted against AAP’s Shivcharan Goel. Son of senior BJP leader Madan Lal Khurana, Harish defeated the Goel in his electoral debut. Madan Lal served as the third Chief Minister of Delhi from 1993 to 1996.
Harish is a secretary of the BJP’s Delhi unit and has served in various roles in the organisation.
Ramesh Bidhuri
BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri, who made headlines earlier for controversial remarks, is among the top faces who can become the Chief Minister of Delhi, as he was fighting against AAP leader and Delhi CM Atishi.
Bansuri Swaraj
Bansuri Swaraj is a first-time MP and the daughter of late veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj. She is also a top contender for the CM’s post. Bansuri won the crucial New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, which was once held by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Deputy PM LK Advani.
Smriti Irani
Smriti Irani, who defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi to become the giant killer in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She was planning to run in the Delhi assembly poll and widely took part in the election campaigns. Now, she is also seen as a candidate for chief minister even though he did not receive the ticket.
Dushyant Gautam
BJP’s national general secretary and Dalit leader Dushyant Gautam is also among the frontrunners for the CM’s post. He has been pitted against AAP’s Vishesh Ravi in the Karol Bagh seat but lost by 7430 votes.