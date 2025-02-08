ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Election Results 2025: AAP Suffers Crushing Defeat In Nangloi Jat, BJP's Manoj Shokeen Wins By 26251 Votes

New Delhi: The political battle for Nangloi Jat, a constituency that has been Aam Aadmi Party’s stronghold for a decade, has witnessed a big twist in the 2025 Delhi assembly elections. Incumbent Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen, who was seeking a third consecutive term, has been comprehensively defeated by Bharatiya Janata Party candidate and former MLA Manoj Kumar Shokeen.

Nangloi Jat seat in the West district of Delhi, falls under the North West Delhi (SC) Lok Sabha constituency. As per ECI data, after 17 rounds of counting, BJP candidate Manoj Shokeen was declared winner. He defeated AAP’s two-time MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen by 26251 votes.

Manoj Kumar Shokeen has polled 75252 votes, accounting for nearly 50% of the total votes counted so far. On the other hand, AAP's Raghuvinder Shokeen has garnered 49021 votes. Congress candidate Rohit Choudhary is in third place with 32028 votes.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, the Nangloi Jat seat had a total of 266339 electors, of which valid votes were 150410. AAP candidate Raghuvinder Shokeen secured 74444 votes to become MLA. BJP candidate Suman Lata was second with a total of 62820 votes. In the 2015 Delhi elections, the Nangloi Jat seat had a total of 239203 electors. Total number of valid votes accounted for 151858. AAP candidate Raghuvinder Shokeen became MLA for the second time, securing a total of 83259 votes. BJP candidate Manoj Kumar Shokeen stood second with a total of 46235 votes.