Delhi Assembly Election 2025 | BJP's Vijender Gupta Widens Lead In Rohini With 6,915 Votes Surpassing AAP Candidate

New Delhi: In the Rohini Assembly seat, BJP nominee and Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta has bagged 22,133 votes with improving his margin in the sixth round. He was leading by 6,915 votes.

The Aam Aadmi Party nominee Pardeep Mittal has polled 15,218 votes. Congress nominee Sumesh Gupta has fallen behind to third spot and has polled 1,326 so far.

Gupta was earlier leading by 1,737 votes in round 4, and has then polled 13,199. Gupta was closely followed by the AAP candidate who had then polled 11,462 votes in that round.

The seat has become one of the key battles in the Delhi Assembly elections considering the candidature of the senior leader.

Gupta, who is on a hat-trick, could be one of the faces for the Chief Minister post if the saffron party comes to power after 27 years in the national capital. The Rohini seat is located in the North district of Delhi and comes under the North West Delhi (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, the Rohini seat had a total of 183092 electors. The total number of valid votes was 1,15,058. Vijender Gupta got re-elected after he secured 62,174 votes. AAP candidate Rajesh Nama Bansiwala came second with a total of 49,526 votes. In the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls, the Rohini seat had a total of 174653 electors. The total number of valid votes was 1,19,585. Gupta who took the poll plunge on a BJP ticket won the seat by a margin of over 4,000 votes. He secured 59,866 votes. AAP candidate C L Gupta came second with 54,499 votes.