Delhi Election 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Trails In Fight For New Delhi Seat In Early Trends; BJP's Parvesh Verma Surges Ahead

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was trailing in the New Delhi Assembly Segment from where he was seeking a re-election. His rival from the saffron party, Parvesh Verma surged ahead him in the early round, when postal votes were counted.

The segment which saw a clash of three heavyweight candidates including Kejriwal has drawn nationwide attention.

Kejriwal, the face of AAP, is pitted against Verma. The BJP nominee is a former Parliamentarian who has been the member of Lok Sabha representing West Delhi, twice.

Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. The battle is primarily among these three.