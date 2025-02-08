Delhi Election 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Trails In Fight For New Delhi Seat In Early Trends; BJP's Parvesh Verma Surges Ahead

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was trailing in the New Delhi Assembly Segment from where he was seeking a re-election. His rival from the saffron party, Parvesh Verma surged ahead him in the early round, when postal votes were counted.
The segment which saw a clash of three heavyweight candidates including Kejriwal has drawn nationwide attention.
Kejriwal, the face of AAP, is pitted against Verma. The BJP nominee is a former Parliamentarian who has been the member of Lok Sabha representing West Delhi, twice.
Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. The battle is primarily among these three.
In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, the New Delhi seat had a total of 146122 electors. Total number of valid votes was 76135. Arvind Kejriwal who won the seat secured a total of 46758 votes. BJP candidate Sunil Kumar Yadav stood second with a total of 25061 votes.
In the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls, the constituency had a total of 137924 electors. Total number of valid votes was 88742. Arvind Kejriwal returned to the Assembly by securing 57213 votes. BJP nominee Nupur Sharma stood second with a total of 25630 votes.
In the 2013 Delhi Assembly polls, the New Delhi seat had a total of 124107 electors. Total number of valid votes was 82342. Arvind Kejriwal won his maiden election to become an MLA. He secured a total of 44269 votes. He defeated Congress candidate and former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. She came second with a total of 18405 votes.