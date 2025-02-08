Delhi Election 2025 |Kalkaji Assembly Seat: Atishi Trails As BJP's Bidhuri Takes Lead

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi was trailing, according to the early trends of the counting.
The Kalkaji constituency witnessing a three-way battle with the incumbent Chief Minister in the race. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba are the other two challengers in the fray. Bidhuri is a former MP and lawyer. Lamba is leading All India Mahila Congress.
Bidhuri is leading in the first round of postal vote counting. The counting for the Delhi Assembly Election began at 8 am. Currently, the postal votes were being counted while the counting of the Electronic Voting Machine votes have also begun simultaneously.
The seat has been with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party since 2015.
The segment derives its name from the famous Kalkaji Temple in Delhi. The seat is part of the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2020 Assembly elections, AAP nominee Atishi Marlena won the seat with 55897 votes. She defeated her nearest rival from BJP's Sharmveer. The latter secured 43927 votes followed by Congress’ Shivani Chopra. Chopra bagged 4965 votes.
In 2015, AAP’s Avtar Singh emerged victorious with 55104 votes. BJP’s Harmeet Singh Kalka finished second with 35335 votes. Congress had fielded Subhash Chopra who came third with 13,552 votes.