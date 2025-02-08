ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Election 2025 |Kalkaji Assembly Seat: Atishi Trails As BJP's Bidhuri Takes Lead

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi was trailing, according to the early trends of the counting.

The Kalkaji constituency witnessing a three-way battle with the incumbent Chief Minister in the race. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba are the other two challengers in the fray. Bidhuri is a former MP and lawyer. Lamba is leading All India Mahila Congress.

Bidhuri is leading in the first round of postal vote counting. The counting for the Delhi Assembly Election began at 8 am. Currently, the postal votes were being counted while the counting of the Electronic Voting Machine votes have also begun simultaneously.

The seat has been with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party since 2015.